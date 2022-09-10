ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

KTEN.com

Durant, Ada square off in rivalry game

(KTEN) - Durant vs. Ada is a rivalry no fan in southern Oklahoma wants to miss. This will be the first home game of the year for the Cougars, who sit 1-1 on the season. Confidence is high around the Ada program after going on the road and beating Ardmore in week one. Although the Cougars fell 34-0 to McAlester in their second game, they know how valuable it was to face a bigger school, and one of the best in the state as well.
DURANT, OK
Whiskey Riff

All Out Brawl Between Texas High School Football Teams Leads To Every Player Getting Ejected

Most of us have seen a fight break out at a high school football game in our lifetimes, whether it happened on the field with players and coaches, or the fans in the stands. In some parts of the country, Texas in particular, high school football is a religion, and can result in some really bad blood between two schools, causing something like this to breakout.
FORT WORTH, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Kennedale, TX
City
Denison, TX
Denison, TX
Sports
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
#Yellowjackets#Kten
101.5 KNUE

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

McClure out as DCAD chief appraiser

Hope McClure is out as the chief appraiser at The Denton Central Appraisal District. The DCAD Board met on Tuesday afternoon, and after a two-and-a-half-hour executive session, the board reconvened and placed McClure on paid leave with no expectation of her carrying out duties of the job, then hired a law firm to negotiate a separation agreement with McClure, who was present at the beginning of the meeting but was gone before the board reconvened. Deputy Chief Appraiser Don Spencer was named interim chief appraiser.
DENTON, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
KTEN.com

Housing market remains strong in Grayson, Fannin counties

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The latest statistics from the U.S. Commerce Department show that home sales across the nation have slumped almost 30 percent. But it's a different story in both Grayson and Fannin counties. "When you look at the numbers — if you just compared last year August...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
MIDLAND, TX
Larry Lease

Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies Unexpectedly

The Northwest ISD Superintendent passed away leaving a community in shock.Erika Fletcher/Unsplash. Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks passed away on Friday following a medical emergency. WFAA reports that not much is known about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death. The district released a statement saying how much of an impact Dr. Hicks made on the staff and students of Northwest ISD.
SHERMAN, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KXII.com

Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Legates Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of Idabel. Troopers said 31-year-old Justin C. Coffman was headed westbound on Legates Road,...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
Local Profile

Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas

American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
FRISCO, TX

