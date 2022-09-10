Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Durant, Ada square off in rivalry game
(KTEN) - Durant vs. Ada is a rivalry no fan in southern Oklahoma wants to miss. This will be the first home game of the year for the Cougars, who sit 1-1 on the season. Confidence is high around the Ada program after going on the road and beating Ardmore in week one. Although the Cougars fell 34-0 to McAlester in their second game, they know how valuable it was to face a bigger school, and one of the best in the state as well.
All Out Brawl Between Texas High School Football Teams Leads To Every Player Getting Ejected
Most of us have seen a fight break out at a high school football game in our lifetimes, whether it happened on the field with players and coaches, or the fans in the stands. In some parts of the country, Texas in particular, high school football is a religion, and can result in some really bad blood between two schools, causing something like this to breakout.
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket won outside of Dallas
Winning from the lottery takes a lot of luck and you can't get paid if you don't play, that's just how it works, but it seems a certain North Texan decided to do some playing the other day and it paid off.
Fort Worth ISD orders Eastern Hills to forfeit next game because of recent on-field brawl
The Fort Worth school district has ordered Eastern Hills High School to forfeit its next football game because of last Thursday’s brawl that shortened its game with Dallas Roosevelt
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
Another Bojangles Location Revealed As Part Of Expansion Into Texas
Bojangles announced its expansion into Texas last year and now we have more details about a new location.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
McClure out as DCAD chief appraiser
Hope McClure is out as the chief appraiser at The Denton Central Appraisal District. The DCAD Board met on Tuesday afternoon, and after a two-and-a-half-hour executive session, the board reconvened and placed McClure on paid leave with no expectation of her carrying out duties of the job, then hired a law firm to negotiate a separation agreement with McClure, who was present at the beginning of the meeting but was gone before the board reconvened. Deputy Chief Appraiser Don Spencer was named interim chief appraiser.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTEN.com
Housing market remains strong in Grayson, Fannin counties
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The latest statistics from the U.S. Commerce Department show that home sales across the nation have slumped almost 30 percent. But it's a different story in both Grayson and Fannin counties. "When you look at the numbers — if you just compared last year August...
When is ‘second summer’ weather arriving in Texas?
There was a stretch of cooler temperatures around North Texas but the heat is slowly creeping back up, but you won't have to worry too much for Tuesday and Wednesday but be warned, second summer weather could be coming sooner than you think.
fox7austin.com
Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies Unexpectedly
The Northwest ISD Superintendent passed away leaving a community in shock.Erika Fletcher/Unsplash. Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks passed away on Friday following a medical emergency. WFAA reports that not much is known about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death. The district released a statement saying how much of an impact Dr. Hicks made on the staff and students of Northwest ISD.
republic-online.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
KXII.com
Idabel man flown to McKinney hospital after crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in McCurtain County early Saturday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Legates Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of Idabel. Troopers said 31-year-old Justin C. Coffman was headed westbound on Legates Road,...
Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas
American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
Comments / 2