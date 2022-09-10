ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynnewood, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Durant, Ada square off in rivalry game

(KTEN) - Durant vs. Ada is a rivalry no fan in southern Oklahoma wants to miss. This will be the first home game of the year for the Cougars, who sit 1-1 on the season. Confidence is high around the Ada program after going on the road and beating Ardmore in week one. Although the Cougars fell 34-0 to McAlester in their second game, they know how valuable it was to face a bigger school, and one of the best in the state as well.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

WATCH: Transformer explodes in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - More than 1,200 people in Durant were without power after a transformer exploded Monday. It happened on 9th Street in Durant just after 3 p.m. The Durant Fire Department said the lid of the transformer exploded, which caused a shower of flammable oil to rain down.
DURANT, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Tishomingo, OK
City
Wynnewood, OK
Z94

The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up

While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ossaa
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol

CLEVELAND, Okla. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man accused of taking Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase in a stolen truck and wrecking the vehicle, causing the deaths of two Puebloans, is now claiming he wasn't even driving the truck in the first place. Alex Carpenter, a 30-year-old, currently faces a single murder charge, an evading The post Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KTEN.com

A celebration of women in Denison history

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College teamed up with the Denison Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to focus on the role of women in the city's history. "When she was young, she was really involved in piano," said City Council member Brain Handler. "And then, when her brother Fred joined the military, he left a trumpet behind."
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Toddler flown to hospital after crash

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
SEMINOLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KXII.com

Driver under the influence crashes in ditch, OHP says

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he crashed while driving under the influence. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 48, in Durant on Saturday. Troopers said 31-year-old Nathan De La Garza was headed eastbound on Lake...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Woman, teen flown to hospital after crash in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman and teenage girl were flown to the hospital after a crash near Ardmore Monday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US Highway 70 and Dickson Road approximately 5 miles east of Ardmore. Troopers said a car driven by 70-year-old Betty...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Casino seen as big boost to Durant's economy

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Not only does Choctaw Casino attract visitors from Texas, Oklahoma and other parts of the country... it also brings people in to shop and dine in downtown Durant. "We just really love them advertising that Durant exists," said Durant Area Chamber of Commerce executive director...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Change coming to dangerous Southmayd intersection

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KTEN) — Following two fatal crashes at a busy intersection in Southmayd this year, authorities are making an effort to make it safer. The intersection of State Highways 56 and 289 west of Sherman has been the scene of two deadly collisions this summer. The most recent was last week, when one person was killed and three others were injured.
SOUTHMAYD, TX
KXII.com

House fire in Denison claims woman’s life

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison. Denison Fire Rescue said 70-year-old Cheryl Losey was found inside a home on West Morgan and South Brown Avenue Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story.
DENISON, TX
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy