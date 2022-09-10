Read full article on original website
Related
boundingintocrypto.com
JP Morgan Dives Deep In Metaverse, Hires A Specialist
The crypto industry has continued winning the hearts of top shots in the financial sector; especially the Metaverse is attracting more key players . Many worlds central banks now research CBDC and how to implement it. Also, leading institutions in the industry have embraced cryptocurrencies one way or the other.
Elon Musk believes self-driving cars are the future, but most Americans are wary, new survey shows
The majority of Americans feel unsafe around self-driving cars and wouldn't pay more for a car with autonomous features, a new survey shows.
CARS・
Comments / 0