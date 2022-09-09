Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Paducah and McCracken County Commissioner Zana Renfro dies at age 61
PADUCAH — Former Paducah City Commission member and former McCracken County Fiscal Court member Zana Renfro has died at the age of 61. Renfro died Saturday at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, according to an obituary published by Milner and Orr Funeral Home. For nearly 12 years,...
kbsi23.com
9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois
CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – The 9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois, was an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the community with friends old and new. “Man, it’s just love, I love it. Seen people I haven’t seen in a long time, old...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
KFVS12
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
dailyegyptian.com
Sam’s Café serving the community late at night
There are many restaurants in Carbondale, and each offers different cuisines that attract town locals. However, few restaurants are open late at night. Sam’s Café is open as late as 4 a.m. depending on the day of the week. It is located at 521 S Illinois Ave. and dates back to 1990. Currently, there is only one location. However, there once was a café located in the mall before they relocated to Illinois Avenue.
Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
Murray Ledger & Times
Epperson bond set at $50,000
MURRAY – The man accused of hurling an improvised explosive device toward a crowd of sorority members congregating just off the campus of Murray State University last weekend was arraigned Tuesday. Calloway District Court Judge Randall Hutchens set a $50,000 cash bond for the 19-year-old Murray native. Shortly after...
KFVS12
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for stolen motorcycle and handgun in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun were stolen in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says a man went outside to go on his lunch break Tuesday, only to discover that his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from the 200 block of Clark Street.
KFVS12
Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carbondale involving a Vienna High School school bus resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to a release, James...
wpsdlocal6.com
Grand jury indicts west Kentucky fire chief accused of stealing from fire department
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A grand jury in Ballard County, Kentucky, has indicted a fire chief on a charge of theft by unlawful taking after he allegedly used fire department money to pay his personal phone bill. An indictment filed Sept. 2 shows that Barlow Rural Fire Department Chief...
KFVS12
Crew finds dangerous gas leak at Lyon Co., Ky. home; 1 person evacuated
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews were able to prevent a disaster after finding a gas leak at a western Kentucky home. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to help the Kuttawa Gas Company and other first responders on Friday, September 9. Crews with the...
KFVS12
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital
A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
Kentucky man arrested after throwing ‘Molotov Cocktail’ toward students at Murray State University
A Kentucky man faces multiple felony charges after police say he threw a 'Molotov Cocktail' style explosive toward students at Murray State University.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hickman County High School put on lockdown after state police notify district about threatening Facebook post
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County High School was under a lockdown for a time Tuesday afternoon after state police notified district administrators about an alleged threatening Facebook post about the school, the district says. In a Facebook post about the lockdown, Hickman County Schools says state police notified...
westkentuckystar.com
Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance
A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau crews respond to apartment fire on Hazel St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Hazel Street Tuesday afternoon, September 13. According to firefighters on scene, they received a call about an apartment filled with smoke at 51 Hazel St. They said no one was home at the time, but the residents had...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman
A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
