ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbsi23.com

9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois

CAIRO, Ill. (KBSI) – The 9th annual Blues and Gospel Festival in Cario, Illinois, was an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the community with friends old and new. “Man, it’s just love, I love it. Seen people I haven’t seen in a long time, old...
CAIRO, IL
whvoradio.com

Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized

Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martha, KY
City
Paducah, KY
dailyegyptian.com

Sam’s Café serving the community late at night

There are many restaurants in Carbondale, and each offers different cuisines that attract town locals. However, few restaurants are open late at night. Sam’s Café is open as late as 4 a.m. depending on the day of the week. It is located at 521 S Illinois Ave. and dates back to 1990. Currently, there is only one location. However, there once was a café located in the mall before they relocated to Illinois Avenue.
CARBONDALE, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap

MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
MORTONS GAP, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Epperson bond set at $50,000

MURRAY – The man accused of hurling an improvised explosive device toward a crowd of sorority members congregating just off the campus of Murray State University last weekend was arraigned Tuesday. Calloway District Court Judge Randall Hutchens set a $50,000 cash bond for the 19-year-old Murray native. Shortly after...
MURRAY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
KFVS12

New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
SIKESTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for stolen motorcycle and handgun in Paducah

PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun were stolen in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says a man went outside to go on his lunch break Tuesday, only to discover that his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle had been stolen from the 200 block of Clark Street.
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Purdue University#Indiana University#Eyesight#The Art Of Retirement#Mercy Health#University Of Indiana#Western Kentucky College#Murray University#Indiana Purdue
westkentuckystar.com

Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital

A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
KUTTAWA, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Scotland
westkentuckystar.com

Marion father, son face charges after Lyon County disturbance

A Marion, Kentucky father and son will face charges in Lyon County after reports of a disturbance. Deputies were called to a home in the 3000 block of KY 295 North. The property owner told authorities 35-year-old Mitchell Peek had been at the property, but fled before law enforcement arrived. Mitchell has a domestic violence order prohibiting him from being on the property.
LYON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau crews respond to apartment fire on Hazel St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to an apartment fire on Hazel Street Tuesday afternoon, September 13. According to firefighters on scene, they received a call about an apartment filled with smoke at 51 Hazel St. They said no one was home at the time, but the residents had...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman

A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
LYON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy