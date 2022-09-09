There are many restaurants in Carbondale, and each offers different cuisines that attract town locals. However, few restaurants are open late at night. Sam’s Café is open as late as 4 a.m. depending on the day of the week. It is located at 521 S Illinois Ave. and dates back to 1990. Currently, there is only one location. However, there once was a café located in the mall before they relocated to Illinois Avenue.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO