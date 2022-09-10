Huskies shine through rain with shutout of Rochester Century

If you just closed your eyes and listened to the sound of Friday night’s showdown between the Owatonna Huskies and the Rochester Century Panthers Friday night, you might’ve been convinced the game was taking place at OHS Stadium.

The Huskies were actually playing in Rochester. But their sidelines and traveling fans had plenty to celebrate.

The relentless noise coming from Owatonna’s side of the field was constantly generated through a ground-and-pound offense, a stifling defense and special teams perfection that led to a 24-0 shutout victory over the Panthers at Rochester Century High School.

Mother Nature attempted to intervene early as rain made its way through Rochester and only continued to dampen the field that hosted the Huskies.

The game plan coming in was pretty simple with junior quarterback Noah Truelson making his first varsity career start in place of injured quarterback Jacob Ginskey, but the rainfall only made things simpler and easier: just keep it on the ground.

“It worked really well,” said senior tailback Conner Grems. “The offensive line started opening up holes, we started to trust each other and they just gave us room to run and we took advantage of it.”

A large part of Owatonna’s success on offense can be attributed to the standout play on defense and a special teams unit that forced the Panthers to play nearly the entire game in their half of the field.

There was little question that establishing a run game was going to be important, but winning the field position battle played an even bigger role.

A series of punts with an Owatonna fumble sandwiched between opened the game, but a punt from senior kicking standout Drew Henson –who may have thrown his name in the hat for player of the game– dropped the first of several punts inside the Century 10 yard line.

The defense held up their end of the bargain and forced the Panthers to punt for the third time. But a bobbled snap and a muffed punt gave Owatonna the ball on Century’s 14 yard line in a scoreless tie.

It only took a handful of snaps for senior tailback Conner Grems to punch the ball in near the goal line.

This was one of the prime spots where the Panthers learned the dilemma that doomed them through four quarters of play: let Henson kick to you for an inevitable touchback after a score or let Henson punt to you and play one wrong play away from being in the wrong end zone.

“Such a field position changer,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “The combination of defense playing lights out, so we’re forcing them to give us the ball at midfield. If we score, [Henson] kicks it into the end zone. If we don’t score and have to punt, he’s dropping punts inside 10 and rolling them out of bounds, sticking them like a nine iron into the green. He’s just such a weapon.”

The following drive, Owatonna forced another punt, but this time the Huskies managed to get a hand on it and put the offense out on the field at Century’s 25 yard line. They missed the opportunity for a touchdown, but Henson had no issue splitting the uprights on a field goal attempt from 33 yards out.

All night long, Owatonna’s defense gave Century little room to work. If it ran the ball, the Huskies defensive line and linebackers were any and everywhere to stop it. The secondary shutout anything that was thrown beyond five yard.

While the defense may have only come up with one interception on Owen Beyer’s third of the season and a fumble recovery to open the second half that lined Truelson up with a rushing touchdown, the turnover margin could’ve been even higher.

Beyer almost had back-to-back games with two interceptions, but only came down with one. Senior defensive backs Justin Gleason almost had a couple of interceptions and Noah Wellnitz had an interception in his arms had the Century receiver not intervened.

Arguably one of Century’s best drives against the stingy Owatonna defense came in the fourth quarter and it was mainly because of a roughing the passer call and a defensive pass interference call. In the end, the Huskies still forced the punt and turned it into a Mitch Seykora rushing touchdown near the end zone with around five minutes left.

Owatonna forced the Panthers to punt over 10 times during the game and the only times they didn’t punt the ball was on Beyer’s second quarter interception and the third quarter fumble.

Henson’s special teams day saw him go 1-for-1 on field goals, 3-for-3 on point after attempts and drop four punts inside Century’s 10 yard line, which includes three being downed at the nine yard line and one being downed at the five yard line.

Grems, Truelson and Seykora all put the ball in the end zone for the Huskies offense.

With defending Class 5A champions Mankato West right around the corner, picking up the road win in this fashion was just the confidence booster that the Huskies needed.

“We really came out this week and we wanted to play with some swagger,” said senior linebacker and fullback Drew Kretlow. “It really worked out well for us. It was a big boost for us, we needed this.”