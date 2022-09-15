Read full article on original website
Is ‘The Woman King’ Based on a True Story?
The Viola Davis action-drama is set in 1800s Africa
‘Daliland’ Review: Ben Kingsley Delivers Whimsy and Chaos as Salvador Dali
Toronto International Film Festival 2022: Director Mary Harron's film about the surrealist artist feels both timeless and allegorical
‘The Wonder’ Director Sebastián Lelio on the ‘Miraculous Lightness’ of Star Florence Pugh (Video)
TIFF 2022: In Lelio's new film about a mysterious child, Pugh plays a 19th-century nurse "in a way that's natural and effortless," the filmmaker tells TheWrap
‘Do Revenge’ Star Austin Abrams on the Netflix Film’s ‘Glamorous’ Change of Pace From ‘Euphoria’
Austin Abrams’ character Max Broussard in “Do Revenge” could not be more different from his role in “Euphoria” as Ethan Lewis. And for a little bit, Abrams went back and forth between shooting the new Netflix movie (now streaming) and Season 2 of Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
‘Wildflower’ Review: Kiernan Shipka Anchors One-of-a-Kind Coming-of-Age Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: The film tackles the unique challenges of being the adult child of intellectually disabled parents<br>
‘Dos Estaciones’ Review: Gorgeously Moody Drama Captures the Struggles of a Tequila Rancher
Juan Pablo Gonzlezs atmospheric narrative mixes story, performance and real life to portray a Mexico changed by the modern economy
10 Jane Fonda Must-See Movies: ‘Barbarella’ to ‘9 to 5’ to ‘On Golden Pond’ (Photos)
From hooker-in-therapy to emotionally wounded daughter, Jane Fonda can do it all. And she has.
‘Blueback’ Review: Radha Mitchell Brings Fierce Passion to Activist Ecological Drama
Toronto Film Festival 2022: Mia Wasikowska and Eric Bana co-star in this moving tale of a mother and daughter dedicated to protecting their seaside environment
‘Quantum Leap’ Q&A: Raymond Lee on the Complicated Journey Ahead for Leaper Dr. Ben Song
The NBC star opens up about his characters mission in the reboot
‘Quantum Leap’ Review: NBC Reboot Gets Off to Shaky Start, but Has Promise
Can the classic sci-fi series successfully make the leap to a more serialized, modern TV series?
‘The Woman King’ on Track for $18 Million Box Office Launch Off of Rave Reviews
Viola Davis historical epic earns an A+ on CinemaScore and sterling reviews across the board
Orlando Bloom Joins David Harbour in Sony and PlayStation’s ‘Gran Turismo’
Archie Madekwe will also co-star in Neill Blomkamp's car racing film
The Best Halloween Movies on Netflix Right Now
From truly scary horror films to fun frightfests, we've got you covered
How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?
“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
Piers Morgan Says Harry and Meghan ‘Made the Queen’s Life So Difficult the Last 2 Years of Her Life’ (Video)
And at a time when she shouldve just had peace peace just to be with her family, Sharon Osbourne added during Fox News funeral telecast.
How to Watch ‘Do Revenge’: Is the Young Adult Thriller Streaming?
The movie is inspired by Alfred Hitchcocks Strangers on a Train
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She’s ‘Grateful’ NBC Passed on Her ‘Cruel Intentions’ Reboot: ‘It’s Just Not a Network Show’
The "Buffy" star said she has "nothing against" NBC, but thinks the show might have been a better fit for a streaming service
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Career Bump: 13 Contestants Who Got the Biggest Boost (Photos)
The newest season of the competition series debuts on Disney+
‘The Woman King’ Looks for Long Box Office Run After $19 Million Opening
Historical epic starring Viola Davis has earned rave critics and audience reviews
