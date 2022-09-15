ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viola Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Woman King#Film Review#Davis Rules#Action Film#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘The Woman King': Is Viola Davis’ Historical Epic Streaming?

“The Woman King” has stormed into theaters. The 1800s West Africa-set story was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), with a story by Maria Bello and script by Dana Stevens. Star and producer Viola Davis and Prince-Bythewood have discussed in several interviews the long journey it took to get this story on the big screen.
MOVIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy