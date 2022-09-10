Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the Yankees
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox.
How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?
On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts 100th career home run vs. Rays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped the Toronto Blue Jays grab an early 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays, thanks to his solo dinger in the first inning. With the homer, Guerrero Jr. becomes the youngest Blue Jay to hit 100 career homers.
Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge: Braves' John Smoltz gives his vote for AL MVP | Flippin' Bats
Fox Sports’ Ben Verlander welcomes Atlanta Braves’ John Smoltz to talk about the heated AL MVP race between New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani. John Smoltz talks about who he believes should be AL MVP!
Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday
Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
Can the New York Mets fix their flaws before the playoffs?
NEW YORK — A month from now, the Mets anticipate playing in their first National League Division Series since 2015. But to get there, their performance must be vastly different — and vastly superior — to what they displayed in Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Cubs.
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson has come full circle after hitting 'rock bottom'
Every day, at one point or another, it hits Trayce Thompson how grateful he is. Not just to be with the Dodgers again, and not just to be playing the way he is now — hitting 40% better than league average — but also to the people who believed in him, the ones who helped him see the light at the end of the tunnel when a promising start to his career got derailed.
After Dodgers' record clinch, here’s where they turn their attention next
For many Dodgers players, Tuesday's accomplishment was just the latest step. A day after securing a spot in the playoffs, the Dodgers tallied their 98th win of the season in Game 141 to clinch a division title faster than any other team in Los Angeles history. Pitcher Andrew Heaney joked...
