SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a billboard campaign in seven of the most restrictive anti-abortion states Thursday, urging women seeking the procedure to come to California for treatment.The billboards -- which are running in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma -- point women to abortion.ca.gov, a one-stop website providing information and resources to any women seeking an abortion and reproductive care in California. "Here is my message to any woman seeking abortion care in these anti-freedom states: Come to California," Newsom said in a news release. "We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health.""These un-American abortion bans -- many of them without exceptions for rape and incest - are literally killing women," the governor continued. "The idea that these Republican politicians are seeking to 'protect life' is a total farce."For example in Texas, the billboards read "Texas doesn't own your body. You do," as well as "Need an abortion? California is here to help." Mississippi has a ban on any advertising of abortion care, setting up a potential first amendment court fight.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO