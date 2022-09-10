Read full article on original website
Related
Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets jail term
A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt was sentenced on Thursday to 75 days of imprisonment. Robert Keith Packer, 57, declined to address U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols before he sentenced him during hearing held by video conference. The judge noted the “incredibly offensive” message on Packer’s sweatshirt before imposing the sentence. “It seems to me that he wore that sweatshirt for a reason. We don’t know what the reason was because Mr. Packer hasn’t told us,” Nichols said. Photographs of Packer wearing the sweatshirt went viral after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. When FBI agents asked him why he wore it, he “fatuously” replied, “Because I was cold,” a federal prosecutor said in a court filing.
Come to California; Newson sponsored abortion rights billboards go up in 7 states
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a billboard campaign in seven of the most restrictive anti-abortion states Thursday, urging women seeking the procedure to come to California for treatment.The billboards -- which are running in Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma -- point women to abortion.ca.gov, a one-stop website providing information and resources to any women seeking an abortion and reproductive care in California. "Here is my message to any woman seeking abortion care in these anti-freedom states: Come to California," Newsom said in a news release. "We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health.""These un-American abortion bans -- many of them without exceptions for rape and incest - are literally killing women," the governor continued. "The idea that these Republican politicians are seeking to 'protect life' is a total farce."For example in Texas, the billboards read "Texas doesn't own your body. You do," as well as "Need an abortion? California is here to help." Mississippi has a ban on any advertising of abortion care, setting up a potential first amendment court fight.
Former Kremlin Aide Says Putin Ouster Could Be Right Around the Corner
After a series of battlefield losses in Ukraine, pressure is mounting in Russia for Vladimir Putin to call it quits.And he may not be serving in his role much longer, according to Abbas Gallyamov, Putin’s former speechwriter.“Putin’s image is tarnished,” Gallyamov told CNN on Thursday. “The next thing which is going to happen in Russian politics within the next like several months, maybe up to half a year, is the elites will start looking for a successor.”Gallyamov isn’t the only one reading between the lines. A group of officials in St. Petersburg and Moscow have begun calling for Putin’s ouster....
Comments / 0