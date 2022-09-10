ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Illinois Providing Grants To Help Spur Economic Recovery

Illinois is providing nearly three-point-five-million-dollars in grants to more than forty communities in the state to spur economy recovery. The grants will reimburse local governments and economic development organizations for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan. Awardees include the cities of Carbondale and Springfield and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.
ILLINOIS STATE
illinois.edu

Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center

The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
ANNA, IL
1520 The Ticket

New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know

Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
ILLINOIS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Works to Launch Statewide Prescription Drug Monitoring System

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature passed a bill last year to require a statewide database to help doctors look for cases of suspected drug misuse. Dean Linneman (linna-mun), executive director of Missouri’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, says the state’s program is expected to roll out in 2023…
MISSOURI STATE
Pink Politic

Is Missouri's bail reform working & will the new Illinois "no cash bail system" in January 2023 work?

Living in St. Louis keeps Missouri residents close to Illinois. A quick jump over one of the bridges across the Mississippi puts you in a very different state with very different rules. In Illinois, marijuana is legal recreationally, and right over the bridge, you can hit a dispensary immediately after entering the state. Gas prices and cigarette taxes are much higher on the east side of the river, and Illinois residents have very different gun laws.
MISSOURI STATE
walls102.com

“Opening Doors” homebuyer program relaunched in Illinois

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help families across the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers. Originally launched in Dec. 2020, Opening Doors assisted more than 5,800 first-time and repeat homebuyers with $35 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds.
ILLINOIS STATE
kttn.com

Missouri couple sentenced to light prison terms for defrauding Medicaid

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a couple from St. Louis County for falsely claiming to have provided home care to elderly Medicaid recipients. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine, and was ordered to repay $45,871. Judge Fleissig sentenced Aziza Meraj, 41, to three years of probation including two months of house arrest, and a $5,000 fine, and ordered her to repay $33,241. She was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Jake Wells

Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week

Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month

(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
ILLINOIS STATE

