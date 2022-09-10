Read full article on original website
Illinois Providing Grants To Help Spur Economic Recovery
Illinois is providing nearly three-point-five-million-dollars in grants to more than forty communities in the state to spur economy recovery. The grants will reimburse local governments and economic development organizations for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan. Awardees include the cities of Carbondale and Springfield and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.
Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center
The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
Illinois attorney general candidate says Gov. Pritzker in violation of state's Gift Ban Act
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general says that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is violating state law by supplementing the taxpayer-funded six-figure incomes of his top administrative staff members with his own personal fortune. AG candidate and attorney Thomas Devore says that is violation of state...
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Laws In 2023 Illinois Employers Might Hope You Don’t Know
Before we know it, 2023 will be here, and with a new year comes new laws. By now most Illinoisans have caught wind of a frightening new law that will be implemented on January 1, 2023. As divided as we might be, most residents are pissed and concerned about Illinois' Safe-T Act. Don't worry, there are other new laws taking effect that won't make you lose sleep at night, these actually may be of benefit to you.
Illinois to hand out second round of COVID-19 relief funds to small cities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 1,200 cities, towns and villages across the state will receive $371 million in federal funding. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a second round of COVID-19 relief from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will soon go to the small towns, cities and villages in the […]
Missouri Works to Launch Statewide Prescription Drug Monitoring System
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Legislature passed a bill last year to require a statewide database to help doctors look for cases of suspected drug misuse. Dean Linneman (linna-mun), executive director of Missouri’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, says the state’s program is expected to roll out in 2023…
Is Missouri's bail reform working & will the new Illinois "no cash bail system" in January 2023 work?
Living in St. Louis keeps Missouri residents close to Illinois. A quick jump over one of the bridges across the Mississippi puts you in a very different state with very different rules. In Illinois, marijuana is legal recreationally, and right over the bridge, you can hit a dispensary immediately after entering the state. Gas prices and cigarette taxes are much higher on the east side of the river, and Illinois residents have very different gun laws.
“Opening Doors” homebuyer program relaunched in Illinois
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help families across the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers. Originally launched in Dec. 2020, Opening Doors assisted more than 5,800 first-time and repeat homebuyers with $35 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds.
Illinois Secretary of State candidate Dan Brady wants to upgrade your DMV experience
GOP candidate Dan Brady wants to bring big changes to the DMV if he wins the Secretary of State election. He and the Steve Cochran Show talk about the driver’s license expiration date being extended again, creating a technology foundation for the DMV and driver’s education reform.
Missouri couple sentenced to light prison terms for defrauding Medicaid
U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Friday sentenced a couple from St. Louis County for falsely claiming to have provided home care to elderly Medicaid recipients. Qais Meraj, 33, was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $5,000 fine, and was ordered to repay $45,871. Judge Fleissig sentenced Aziza Meraj, 41, to three years of probation including two months of house arrest, and a $5,000 fine, and ordered her to repay $33,241. She was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
Illinois mayor drops hammer on new state law eliminating cash bail: 'massive threat'
An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm on "how dangerous" a state law that eliminates cash bail will be, arguing communities will be left more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose "their constitutional rights." "We must not allow this law to stand as passed," Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said...
Illinois Google Lawsuit: Residents have less than 2 weeks to file settlement claim to receive payment
CHICAGO - Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos within the last seven years may be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement. However, they must file their claim by September 24 to receive a payment. A lawsuit alleged Google violated Illinois’ Biometric Information...
Deadline to File Form for Illinois Tax Rebates Nears as Checks Begin
Income tax and property tax rebate checks have started to hit bank accounts this week as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan approved in April. Although payment of the rebates has begun, there is still time left to file a IL-1040 form, which residents can file to find out if they are eligible for payments by Oct. 17.
'Clearly has a racial tinge to it:' Pritzker blasts conservative PAC for new ad that attacks state's handling of crime
Governor Pritzker is lashing out at the political ad aimed at the state’s criminal justice reform laws. Governor Pritzker had harsh words for an ad by the “People Who Play By The Rules” PAC, showing a white woman assaulted by apparently Black men.
New Website to Help Seniors in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois
Whether I'm willing to admit it or not, I'm at the point in my life where I'm closer to the end than the beginning. Not that I'm in any hurry to call it quits, but I've definitely reached the point where I need to do a little planning. The question...
Most Illinois residents receiving payment of up to $400 this week
Photo of money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
Illinois agency: Build an emergency kit during National Preparedness Month
(The Center Square) – September is National Preparedness Month in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) encourages people to mark the month by putting together emergency “go packs” for everyone in the household. Kevin Sur, director of communications for IEMA, said September weather in Illinois can...
Illinois SAFE-T Act Eliminates Cash Bail: What You Need To Know
'Anyone sitting in jail right now with all these pending charges, they’re going to be let out.'
