Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
A Vibrant Singaporean Food Festival Has Arrived In NYC
Immerse yourself in the vibrant flavors of Singapore at NYC’s Singapore Food Festival. Happening from September 12th to October 2nd, New Yorkers can explore the famous flavors of Singapore including pandan, sambal, and salted egg that will be tantalizing your tastebuds during this year’s event. Local restaurants, bars and pastry shops have joined forces with the Singapore Tourism Board to host numerous collaborations across the city during the month-long festival. Eager foodies can sip on inventive drinks reminiscent of Singapore’s vivacious cocktail scene at the newly opened Singlish, dine from two exciting tasting menus at Singapura and Wau, and end on a sweet note with mouthwatering desserts from bakery hot spot, Lady Wong. “We are thrilled to bring the vibrancy and special experience of the Singapore Food Festival to the U.S. this September, where Singaporean food culture has taken a strong hold and is increasingly sought-after,” states Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President at Singapore Tourism Board, Americas. “It’s truly an honor to partner with such a celebrated group of restaurants and brands who will each offer their unparalleled expertise and singular specialties, bringing the flavors, traditions, and dining experiences of Singapore to new, inquiring diners in the U.S.”
At 59 NYC high schools, a chance for tech and finance apprenticeships up to $25 an hour
To help prepare students for careers, New York City is launching an apprenticeship program that aims to place 3,000 students in companies focused on finance, technology and business operations over the next three years, officials announced Monday.Since taking the helm of the nation’s largest school system in January, Chancellor David Banks repeatedly promised he would bolster internships, hands-on work experiences, and partnerships with major corporations. Monday’s announcement represents the first glimpse...
Columbia University Takes Massive Hit In National Ranking
Every year, US News publishes its official ranking for the best universities in the nation. The 38th edition was released this morning with some major differences than in year’s prior, most notably a massive drop in ranking for NYC’s very own Columbia University. New York’s oldest institution of higher learning has taken a missive hit in national ranking, as it lost its previous 2nd place ranking to Massachusetts Institute of Technology. According to US News 2022-2023 list, Columbia University now holds the 18th spot for best universities in the nation. It’s the first time the university hasn’t placed in the top 10 for nearly two decades. The rankings are based on various data involving 17 key measures of academic quality such as graduation rates, retention rates and social mobility indicators. Though new metrics were not applied for this year’s ranking, new methodologies were followed. Announcing: U.S. News ranks the Best National Universities for 2022-2023. https://t.co/OlxGwKtYFr #BestColleges
Adams hopes to put thousands of asylum seekers to work in NYC: 'Think about this for a moment'
Mayor Eric Adams is ready to put the thousands of asylum seekers to work after they were bused to New York City by the thousands from Texas this summer, saying it’s “imperative” they be employed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The oldest gay bar in NYC may soon officially become a landmark
The oldest continuously operating gay bar in New York City, Julius' in the West Village, will likely soon become a landmark. Yesterday, the Landmarks Preservation Commission voted to "calendar" the location, which means that officials will schedule a public hearing to discuss the significance of the site in the near future. That would be the first step to officially designating it a landmark.
fordham.edu
Mass of the Holy Spirit: ‘Bigger Than This Moment’
The Fordham community gathered on Sept. 11 to kick off the academic year at the annual Mass of the Holy Spirit on the Rose Hill campus. President Tania Tetlow asked those in attendance at the University Church to think about the meaning of the ceremony, both current and historic. “This...
Essence
How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week
The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gotham Gazette
How We’re Fighting Age Discrimination in the New York City Workforce
Even with many of us working from home during the global pandemic, age discrimination was just as common in the workplace, and based on accounts from older adults, it has since grown even more rampant. Earlier this year AARP found that 80% of older workers have experienced or seen some...
NBC New York
Need Work? This Company Has 4,130 Jobs to Fill in NY — and Makes Offers in 25 Minutes
Looking for a job in the New York area? If a seasonal gig is your style, this one's for you. UPS said Tuesday it expects to hire more than 4,130 seasonal employees in the New York area ahead of the holiday rush. Nearly 80% of those jobs don't even require an interview, and the digital-first hiring process -- from filling out an online application to getting an offer -- now takes just 25 minutes for most people, the company says.
CityMD unleashes wave of surprise bills for COVID-19 tests
An exterior view of a CityMD Urgent Care facility on March 24, 2020. New Yorkers are starting to receive surprise bills for COVID-19 tests taken as far back as the early days of the pandemic. Some New Yorkers and Jerseyans are fighting charges of hundreds of dollars for tests they thought would be free. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Sloan Kettering pays $185M for UES medical center
New York’s most active office buyer isn’t who you’d think. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fresh off purchasing the majority of the Lipstick Building, just shelled out $185 million for the real estate at its Upper East Side research campus. The hospital bought eight commercial condos spanning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Bronx Chronicle
PHIPPS NEIGHBORHOODS & AMAZON CO-HOST BRONX HIRING FAIR
On Friday, September 9, 2022, Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon co-hosted a Hiring Fair at the non-profit’s West Farms Opportunity Center, located at 1071 East Tremont Avenue, Bronx,. Over 150 job seekers attended the event, at which both Phipps Neighborhoods and Amazon recruited potential employees for a variety of positions...
shsthetribe.com
Meet the Teacher: Mrs. Mangone
For the past seven years, this teacher has been dominating AP US History; it is the infamous Mrs. Mangone. Originally from Yonkers, New York, Mrs. Mangone has always had a special interest in history. She loved the subject so much that throughout middle school, high school, and college, her interest stayed in history. After high school, Mrs. Mangone went to Iona College. She got her Bachelor’s and a double major in History, and just recently received her Master’s from Barry University in Special Education.
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
An Enormous Sushi Festival Is Coming To NYC This Weekend
True World Foods, one of the world’s largest seafood distributors, is bringing an enormous sushi festival to NYC this weekend. Following a two year hiatus, the True World Foods Expo 2022 will celebrate sushi and Japanese culinary culture. The event is expected to bring in nearly 2,000 New Yorkers, featuring around 50 food-related companies from the U.S. and across the globe. Delicious tastings will take place from various seafood offerings such as Bluefin tuna, yellowtail, sea bream, salmon, sea urchin, and scallops, to popular Japanese items like Hida wagyu (a prized variety from Japan’s Gifu Prefecture), matcha green tea, yuzu, wasabi, and nori seaweeds. For vegetarians, samplings of new plant-based products from vegan ramen to sake ice cream will be available.
newyorkschooltalk.org
The UPK Seat That ‘Just Disappeared’ & the NYC Mom Who Fought Back!
(This is a guest post by Irina B., an NYC mom just starting on her public school journey.) My daughter, Ava, was offered a public pre-K spot at PS 347. We accepted our offer in May, got a call from the school, toured it and confirmed our acceptance with the below email.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Is a retirement community right for me? Do I want to rent an apartment or own a townhouse? What services are provided? What is there to do? What’s the surrounding community like? If you’ve ever asked yourself those questions, you’re in the right place! Retirement community living is a great option for many seniors, but finding the right one can be difficult. That’s where we come in! From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve searched New York City for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to waste any more time on another internet search. Check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near New York City.
untappedcities.com
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan
In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
therealdeal.com
The problem with tenant screening reports
Claudinne Feliciano was probably the unluckiest winner of New York City’s housing lottery. In July 2015, she was selected for an affordable apartment at Hunter’s Point South Commons, a city-backed development in Queens. But instead of getting a new, rent-stabilized unit on the Long Island City waterfront, she ended up moving back in with her parents.
Comments / 0