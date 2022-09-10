Central Section: Oregon-bound Jaeden Moore leads Central Valley Christian past Clovis North

CLOVIS, Calif. — Sometimes the game just comes down to sheer will and physicality.

Oregon-bound Jaeden Moore and his Central Valley Christian team displayed that in a 23-9 win over Clovis North Friday at Veteran's Memorial Stadium.

They had to play that way to compete with a physical Clovis North squad.

Moore, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end ranked the No. 38 senior recruit in the state by 247Sports, had four sacks and the Cavaliers fought back from a 7-0 deficit to win comfortably.

“We played physical,” Central Valley coach Mason Hughes said. “Our kids played hard.

"Jaeden Moore took over in the second half. We were worn out; We are going to be really sore. Clovis North is a physical football team. It is a great win for our school.”

Central Valley Christian coach Mason Hughes after win over Clovis North (; 2:36)

The Cavaliers, who entered the game ranked No. 7 in SBLive’s Central Section FAB 15 rankings, remained undefeated (4-0) while No. 15 Clovis North dropped to 2-2.

“We are a good football team," Moore said. "It was a great football game. All it says is that our guys are good players and we got some good players who play hard, and we have good coaches. It pays off.”

Clovis North scored first to take a 7-0 lead after a 45-yard touchdown pass from Mario Cosma to Vincent Cordoba.

CVC responded late in the first quarter when Caleb Callison scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. CVC converted a two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead that it took into halftime and would never relinquish.

The Cavaliers extended their lead to 16-7 midway through the third quarter when quarterback Max Bakker connected with Andrew Morehead on a 5-yard touchdown pass. The Cavaliers converted a two-point conversion..

Clovis North kept fighting and forced a safety with 10:31 left in the game when Rylee Hamm sacked Brent Kroeze, cutting the lead to 16-9.

On the ensuing drive, CVC’s Brandt Munger intercepted a pass, setting up the knockout blow, when Bakker and Zack Zwart hooked up on a 21-yard touchdown.

“It is a humbling win, a great team win," Moore said. "Everybody did what they had to do to win. Everybody has a role and locks it down and everyone plays to the best of their abilities.”

Hughes said that while the win over the Broncos is a marque win, he knows the team needs to keep working to achieve their goal.

“Every game has been big, and our guys keep grinding,” Hughes said. “Just because you won game four it doesn’t really mean anything. It will be our first home game so we will be excited about that.”

The Cavaliers host the Mission Oak Haws on Friday at Central Valley Christian High School in Visalia. The Broncos travel to play Bakersfield.

“It is all about teamwork and effort,” Moore said. “We are all one big family, and we just need to keep working and keep pushing.”