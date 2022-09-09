Read full article on original website
Wild Horse, new 400 single-family subdivision in south OP, wins commission approval
A new, sprawling single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC may soon be on its way to the southern portion Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a preliminary plat for 418 homes for a new single-family subdivision, called Wild Horse, on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Switzer Road.
5 to Try: What are the best fall activities in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍁
Evening temperatures are dropping, the school season is well underway, and the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks is back. That’s right: It’s basically the unofficial start to fall. Our minds are on all the neat things Johnson County has to offer in the coming months. But so many...
Rockhill Grille steakhouse expanding to Town Center Crossing in Leawood
At its meeting Tuesday night, the Leawood Planning Commission unanimously approved final plans for Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille to open its second metro location at Town Center Crossing shopping center near 119th and Roe. Where exactly: The restaurant will move into a space on the far east side of...
Leawood works to improve cell service in city’s southern half
Following resident complaints of service issues, city staff say efforts to improve cell service in Leawood are underway. Where the problem is: Recent reports of poor cell service largely stem from the southern part of the city. City Planning Director Mark Klein said the city has received the most poor...
Celebrate ‘913 Day’ with deals in downtown Overland Park this week
If you want to show your “913” pride, downtown Overland Park is the place to do it in Johnson County with a week-long 913 Day celebration. What is it? Each year on Sept. 13, local cities pay homage to the 913 area code, which covers much of eastern Kansas, including all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
Police detain man at Leawood City Park after he showed gun and knife
Leawood Police detained a man Tuesday evening after he showed what turned out to be a BB gun and a knife near a youth soccer practice at Leawood City Park. When and where: In a release Tuesday night, Leawood Police say officers were dispatched to the park, 10601 Lee Boulevard, just after 5:30 p.m., on reports of a male suspect armed with a gun and knife.
Blue Valley student killed in rollover crash near 171st and Mission
A Blue Valley student was killed in a rollover crash in southeast Johnson County on Monday evening, district officials confirm. The crash was reported just before 6:45 p.m. on Mission Road just north of 171st Street in Aubry Township. “I can confirm it was a single-vehicle accident with one deceased...
Your daily planner: Tuesday, Sept. 13
Good morning, Johnson County! Here’s a quick rundown to get you started today. Forecast: ☀️ High: 89, Low: 62. Sunny with light breezes all day today. Panic! at the Disco performs tonight at 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets here. The Midwest...
Leawood stretch of 141st Street closed this week — Here’s what to know
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, a stretch of West 141st Street in Leawood is closed for infrastructure work. Where exactly: West 141st Street will be closed from Mission Road to Howe Drive for roughly four days. Construction will likely wrap up by 5 p.m. Sept. 15. Dalton Jones of Capital...
