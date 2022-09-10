Read full article on original website
The Battle boys soccer team cruised past the Boonville 5-0 on Tuesday evening. Junior Travis Peng led the way with two goals, bringing his season total to five. Junior Merec Harper, sophomore Carter Jones and senior Parker Murphy each found the net to secure the five goals for a 5-0 win at home.
Rock Bridge and Hickman volleyball both went home with victories Tuesday. Rock Bridge traveled to Hermann to face an 8-6 Bearcats team. Rock Bridge controlled the entire match, winning all three sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-16). Kewpies gives Hannibal first loss. Hickman welcomed an undefeated Hannibal side, and won in three...
COLUMBIA - Blair Oaks defeated Battle in straight sets on the road on Monday night. Blair Oaks won the first set 25-8 after a kill from Kenley Mitchell. In the second set, Autumn Bax made multiple plays for the Falcons including the set-winning ace. Blair Oaks won the second set 25-20.
Battle softball secured a 4-2 victory in a tight game against Columbia foe Hickman on Tuesday. The game started as a pitchers’ duel, with neither team scoring until the bottom of the third inning. Hickman pitcher Adlen Baker threw two no-hit innings to start the game. Spartans pitcher Ainsley...
Rock Bridge softball asserted itself early in a dominating 8-1 win over Capital City on Monday in Columbia. Sophomore Addie Morris blasted a three-run homer to center in the bottom of the first as the Bruins established an early lead. Capital City’s Maysen Karr responded in the fourth with a...
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou football team dropped to 1-1 last weekend after a bad loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. The Tigers failed to score a touchdown until the final moments of the 4th quarter, and it came in the form of a run from running back Cody Schrader. The...
JEFFERSON CITY − Workers were at Jefferson City High School Tuesday morning repairing the damage that came as a result of a bus crash Monday afternoon. Nine student-athletes were injured after a school bus operating for Jefferson City High School crashed down a hill and through a parking lot.
BOONE COUNTY − Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed Monday morning after his car collided with a pole. Andrew Blaine Moss, 22, of Hallsville, is believed to have died from electrocution after contacting a downed power line, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Tuesday.
COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation started construction on Cosmopolitan Park's fitness trail Wednesday morning. The city decided to start drilling Wednesday due to the good weather that is expected in Columbia for the next week or so. This construction is part of the city's "Open Space Master Plan"...
COLUMBIA - Columbia Independent School (CIS) recently enrolled its 400th student, which is a record number for the school's 24th year. "We've been working really hard to grow our students and focusing on retaining our current students," Kari Stockwell, admissions and marketing director, said. "Our upper school has grown quite a bit in the last several years. Five years ago, when I joined the school, we had 35 students in 9th through 12th grade, this year, we have 76."
JEFFERSON CITY - A school bus operating for Jefferson City High School crashed through a parking lot Monday afternoon, resulting in nine injured students. According to a crash report from Jefferson City police, around 2:12 p.m., the driver parked the bus near the school entrance and went inside. When students began boarding without the driver present, the bus began rolling backward downhill. Police stated the cause of this rolling is currently unknown.
Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia School Board passes public comment policy. The Columbia School Board voted to approve the limitation of public comment at future meetings during its meeting Monday night. The board also approved its 2022-23 COVID-19 plan. The public comment policy moves the time for speakers from the end to the beginning...
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police offered an explanation to why 184 traffic stops in 2021 resulted in 'no action.'. Columbia Police Lieutenant Clint Sinclair and Sergeant Derek Moore appeared before a committee that advises Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones on Tuesday. The officers were invited to answer questions about why so many traffic stops result in no action being reported.
JEFFERSON CITY - A new Capital Area Active Transportation Plan is set to improve infrastructure in several communities. The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) began its development of the plan in August. The group is in charge of infrastructure planning for Jefferson City and surrounding communities in Cole County and Callaway County. This week, they are hosting meetings in Holts Summit and Jefferson City to present the plan to citizens.
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Gov. Mike Parson recognized New Bloomfield farmer Thomas Stuart Tuesday for participating in Energize Missouri Agriculture, a $3 million energy efficiency cost-share program. The program, administered by the DNR's Division of Energy, helps farmers move toward energy efficient and profitable...
The words emanate powerfully from video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College's Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences. The message on the video: "Just because you have moments of weakness doesn't mean you aren't strong."
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
COLUMBIA − A Columbia man accused of an armed burglary was arrested Tuesday by Boone County Sheriff's deputies. Prosecutors originally charged Damon Harrell, 31, with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action and resisting arrest for a felony. A judge rejected those charges and instead, Harrell was charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and resisting arrest, according to online court records.
The body found underneath an Osage Beach boat dock has been identified. The Osage Beach Police Department reports the body has been identified as Christopher Williams, 36, of Osage Beach. Williams was reported missing on August 17 after his family and co-workers hadn’t seen him in a few days after he walked away from a job site where he was working.
