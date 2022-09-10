COLUMBIA - Columbia Independent School (CIS) recently enrolled its 400th student, which is a record number for the school's 24th year. "We've been working really hard to grow our students and focusing on retaining our current students," Kari Stockwell, admissions and marketing director, said. "Our upper school has grown quite a bit in the last several years. Five years ago, when I joined the school, we had 35 students in 9th through 12th grade, this year, we have 76."

