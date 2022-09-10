Read full article on original website
Joe Gallagher
4d ago
Cmon show the femanazi woman power. They scream that they are just as good and should be treated the same..... Well give her the same charges as if he beat her..... 🤣🤣🤣
Reply
4
Debbie Hostetter
4d ago
women are not the only victims of abuse. men could be a victim of abuse from a woman
Reply(2)
7
Related
explore venango
Oil City Woman Faces Charges for Allegedly Assaulting Two Women, Resisting Arrest
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly assaulting two women and then resisting arrest. Court documents 50-year-old Stacy J. Winger, of Oil City, was arraigned on September 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on the following charges:
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who stabbed cousin to death gets reduction in sentence
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge on Wednesday reduced the sentence for a man convicted of stabbing his cousin to death. Emmanual Jones, who was originally ordered to serve 8 1/2 to 17 years in prison will now serve seven to 14 years. Judge Kevin G. Sasinoski handed down the...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Tampering With City Water Supply Equipment
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly tampering with Oil City water supply equipment that resulted in over $3,000 worth of damages. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Shane Scott Stahlman, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on September 2.
Hempfield woman told police she was going to sell 40 bricks of heroin to raise cash for son's attorney
A Hempfield woman told police she bought 40 bricks of heroin to earn money and was going to sell the drugs to pay for her son’s defense attorney, according to court papers. Misty D. Giron, 46, was arrested last week on drug charges. She is accused of talking with her son, who is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on rape and drug charges, about illegal substances left behind at his Youngwood apartment, according to court papers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local police officer facing assault charges has hearing suspended due to ‘conflict of interest’
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Suspended Homestead Borough Police Officer Shawn McMinn declined to comment on a legal case against him as he left the courtroom Tuesday. He is facing charges of simple assault, harassment, and felony strangulation stemming from an incident with his wife on Sept. 3 in Whitehall.
New charges filed in deadly crash during police chase in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — On Wednesday, new charges were filed by the Allegheny County police against Jack Sherwood. Sherwood is accused of hitting and killing 39-year-old Luis Hernandez during a police chase last month. In late August, Monroeville police tried to stop a car driven by Sherwood after flagging him...
explore venango
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Threatening to ‘Slaughter’ Neighbor’s Family
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after an audio recording revealed him threatening to “slaughter” his neighbor’s family. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Ryan Arthur Horne, of Kennerdell, on Sunday, September 11, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
erienewsnow.com
One Charged After Jamestown Police Recovery Fentanyl, Meth, In Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 27-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police allegedly recovered fentanyl and meth during a raid in Jamestown on Tuesday. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Longford Street around 1:10 p.m. taking three people into custody including John Dahn.
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Hotel Room in Jenks Township
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges for allegedly strangling and punching a woman in a hotel room in Jenks Township late Friday night. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Christopher William Lenze, of Ridgway, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Saturday, September 10.
wtae.com
Large fight involving students breaks out in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a large fight involving Carrick High School students that happened shortly after the end of school Wednesday. A student shared video with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that showed some of the incident near the corner of Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street. Watch the video above.
explore venango
Hearing Continued for Local Man Accused of ‘Threatening to Cause a Scene’ at Children’s Flag Football Game
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who reportedly threatened to cause a scene and to run out onto the field at a Cranberry Flag Football League game has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 51-year-old Gilberto Rivera, of Franklin, that...
Pennsylvania man allegedly kicks bloodied dog in the face in front of police
PITTSBURGH — An abused dog in Pittsburgh received emergency care after being rescued by police after they saw a man allegedly kick the animal in the face, according to our affiliate KDKA. Police responded to St. Patrick Street on Sunday evening after receiving complaints of a dog screaming in pain. Officers witnessed Paris Lundy take […]
explore venango
Transient Woman Allegedly Breaks into Franklin Residence, Assaults Juvenile with Broom
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Franklin residence and assaulting a juvenile with a broom last Monday. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Megan Irene Belford–listed as Transient-Franklin, Pa.–in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Wednesday, September 7:
explore venango
Former Secretary/Treasurer of Mercer County Township Pleads Guilty to Embezzling $150,000
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Largo, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of mail fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Wednesday. Linda Baun, 73, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud before United States District Judge Robert J. Colville. In connection...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Motorhome in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a motorhome in Warren County. It reportedly happened sometime Sept. 2 between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Norman Rd. in Elk Creek Township. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office later found it in Randolph, New York, according to troopers.
Police investigating several thefts in Westmoreland County parks
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Park Police Department is investigating several thefts they say are happening in all county parks. “For a long time it was unlocked cars, and now it’s escalated. Forced entry wasn’t the norm for a long time, and now it is,” said Chief Henry Fontana with the Park police.
wtae.com
Allegheny County Police: Additional victim comes forward with allegations against Eric Fairman
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A former teacher and youth sports coach who was already facing multiple allegations of indecent assault from several young boys is now facing claims from an additional victim. Eric Fairman, 26, was charged with indecent assault and other offenses in the new case on Tuesday.
Jamestown man arrested on multiple drug charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing drug charges after police conducted a search warrant at a home on Langford Street on Tuesday, they said. Jamestown police say they executed the warrant just after 1 p.m. after a months-long investigation. The search revealed a quantity of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, three units […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home. Franklin-based State Police responded to the Sugar Valley Lodge assisted living facility in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a male acting out and causing a disturbance with other people around 7:59 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Clarion County Man Accused of Providing False Report to Police Regarding Erratic Driver
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man is in hot water for allegedly filling out a false written statement to state police implicating a known woman to be operating a van while intoxicated with children in the vehicle. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal...
Comments / 7