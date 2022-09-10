ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Wintour Dissed Her Own Style, And I'm, Like, Surprised But Also Kinda Agree

By Ryan Schocket
 3 days ago

We all know Anna Wintour .

Achim Aaron Harding / Getty Images

She's the long-standing editor-in-chief of Vogue and — allegedly — the inspiration behind Meryl Streep's character Miranda Priestly in Devil Wears Prada .

Anna participated in Vogue's 73 Questions for the second time and answered questions about the Met, fashion, and even her own style.

"Anna, can you describe your style in one word?" the interviewer asked her.

"Safe," Anna replied.

But then she followed up that response with this:

I mean, her style is iconic, but I kinda agree. It can be pretty boring.

Edward Berthelot / WireImage / Getty

Like, she almost always follows the same go-to template — dress with sunglasses

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty

ALSO, when asked for her favorite AND least favorite 73 Questions participants, Anna said her favorite was Sarah Jessica Parker and her least favorite was HERSELF.

Like, WOW? Humble, self-deprecating queen. Who knew????

Not me. You can watch the full segment here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vogue
