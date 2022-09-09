Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eater
It’s Food Festival and Gala Season in Dallas. Here Are a Few You Should Know
Dallas loves to get out in a fancy outfit (or the Insta fit of the day) and dig into a delicious plate of food while doing good. Our inbox is flooded with fundraisers, fancy dress parties, dinners, and special events just as fall starts to creep in. Here are a...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best chocolate milkshakes around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — We know Texans from all over the state are happy to see temperatures finally starting to cool off ever-so-slightly but that doesn’t mean you’ll need help cooling down with summer still technically alive. One of the best ways to cool down is with a...
dmagazine.com
Flea Style Wants To Bring New Life to Your Old Cowboy Boots
Sure, boots are made for walking, but Brittany Cobb wants you to strut. Late this past summer, Cobb opened the sixth location of FleaStyle, her popular boho-Western-wear shop, at Galleria Dallas. With it came a new addition to the FleaStyle experience: a boot bar. Similar to the store’s build-your-own hat bar, the boot bar will allow customers to accessorize and decorate their favorite pair of cowboy boots.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Bojangles Location Revealed As Part Of Expansion Into Texas
Bojangles announced its expansion into Texas last year and now we have more details about a new location.
Dallas Observer
I Wanna Be a Cowboy: Where To Go in Dallas-Fort Worth To Do Cowboy Stuff
It's inevitable and likely to happen to us all, and there’s very little any of us living in North Texas can do about it. Someone from out of town, probably from out of state, is going to come for a visit and they’re going to want do some cowboy stuff. Like, some Wild West, O.K. Corral stuff. Because in Texas, and especially here in Dallas-Fort Worth, we ride cows to work, only speak after we’ve spit a long stream of tobacco juice onto the ground and drink sarsaparilla from our Yeti water bottles.
rejournals.com
Newly completed Dallas-Fort Worth industrial building finds new owner
JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of DFW Park 161 AMZL, a fully leased Class-A distribution center totaling 219,000 square feet at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving, Texas. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Company. Completed in early 2022,...
Music City Mall in Lewisville sold to new owners
Los Angeles-based company 1000 South Vermont LLC and its affiliates purchased Music City Mall on Aug. 25, according to city officials. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) For the second time in five years, Music City Mall has changed hands. Lewisville Economic Development Director Marichelle Samples confirmed Sept. 13 that Los...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
10 Essential Mexican Restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth
While we love our Tex-Mex in Dallas-Fort Worth, we also appreciate the fine chefs who work hard to create Mexican dishes in the Metroplex. Whether it’s Mexico City style fare or classic Jalisco favorites, there are loads of great restaurants serving up amazing Mexican food. Step into a world...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas there is a winner amongst you, now they probably don't play for the Dallas Cowboys, because unfortunately, they lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday night.
dallasexpress.com
Saturdays at Deep Ellum Outdoor Market
There’s nothing better than a nice warm day, football on the screen, and enjoying good food and artwork on a Saturday in the great state of Texas. The Deep Ellum Outdoor Market, located between 100-199 N. Crowdus St. in Dallas between Elm and Main, has hosted some of the city’s best artists, makers, and crafters.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Unit Offers The Best of Urban Living in Fort Worth’s Iconic Omni Residences
Fort Worth’s iconic downtown skyline will be undergoing some dramatic changes, and one savvy buyer is going to have the chance to grab a stylish front-row seat to all of the action. It’s no secret that for more than a decade, the residences connected to the Omni Hotel Fort...
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Bublé, and the Biggest Wine Festival in the Southwest
From rock concerts in Arlington to the biggest wine festival in the southwest, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. This Sunday, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are performing at Arlington’s Globe Life Field on their 2022 World Tour. The Strokes and Thundercat will be supporting acts. The rock band, which formed in 1983, is known for hits like “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and so many more. Tickets are available here.
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Ticket Sales Begin Tuesday
Most of us are just ready to get to fall but the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wants us to think about next January. Ticket sales for the 2023 rodeo begin Tuesday morning online, by phone or in person at the Dickies Arena box office. There will be some...
These are the best BBQ joints in Dallas & Fort Worth in 2022, report says
There's more than one reason to be smiling right now, yes, we know it's football season from pee-wees to the pros but to make things better, you might as well get some Texas BBQ in your mouth while taking in all the glory that is the sport of football.
escapehatchdallas.com
Portillo’s drives its “Beef Bus” back into town for two weeks of previews – and a chance to try their Windy City hot dogs and beef sandwiches
If you missed the chance to preview the famous hot dogs and beef sandwiches that make Portillo’s a Windy City favorite, you’ve got two more bonus preview weeks to try them. Portillo’s is driving its “Beef Bus” back to DFW in advance of its late-fall opening at Grandscape...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things To Do in Dallas, TX With Kids (You’ll Have Fun Too!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Dallas is a wonderful suburban city in the great state of Texas and is a wonderful place to raise your kids. Rich with culture and history, Dallas has a variety of incredible experiences that are fun for the entire family.
Comments / 0