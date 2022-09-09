ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Flea Style Wants To Bring New Life to Your Old Cowboy Boots

Sure, boots are made for walking, but Brittany Cobb wants you to strut. Late this past summer, Cobb opened the sixth location of FleaStyle, her popular boho-Western-wear shop, at Galleria Dallas. With it came a new addition to the FleaStyle experience: a boot bar. Similar to the store’s build-your-own hat bar, the boot bar will allow customers to accessorize and decorate their favorite pair of cowboy boots.
Dallas Observer

I Wanna Be a Cowboy: Where To Go in Dallas-Fort Worth To Do Cowboy Stuff

It's inevitable and likely to happen to us all, and there’s very little any of us living in North Texas can do about it. Someone from out of town, probably from out of state, is going to come for a visit and they’re going to want do some cowboy stuff. Like, some Wild West, O.K. Corral stuff. Because in Texas, and especially here in Dallas-Fort Worth, we ride cows to work, only speak after we’ve spit a long stream of tobacco juice onto the ground and drink sarsaparilla from our Yeti water bottles.
rejournals.com

Newly completed Dallas-Fort Worth industrial building finds new owner

JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of DFW Park 161 AMZL, a fully leased Class-A distribution center totaling 219,000 square feet at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving, Texas. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Company. Completed in early 2022,...
Eater

10 Essential Mexican Restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth

While we love our Tex-Mex in Dallas-Fort Worth, we also appreciate the fine chefs who work hard to create Mexican dishes in the Metroplex. Whether it’s Mexico City style fare or classic Jalisco favorites, there are loads of great restaurants serving up amazing Mexican food. Step into a world...
dallasexpress.com

Saturdays at Deep Ellum Outdoor Market

There’s nothing better than a nice warm day, football on the screen, and enjoying good food and artwork on a Saturday in the great state of Texas. The Deep Ellum Outdoor Market, located between 100-199 N. Crowdus St. in Dallas between Elm and Main, has hosted some of the city’s best artists, makers, and crafters.
101.5 KNUE

Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
papercitymag.com

The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Bublé, and the Biggest Wine Festival in the Southwest

From rock concerts in Arlington to the biggest wine festival in the southwest, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. This Sunday, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are performing at Arlington’s Globe Life Field on their 2022 World Tour. The Strokes and Thundercat will be supporting acts. The rock band, which formed in 1983, is known for hits like “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and so many more. Tickets are available here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Ticket Sales Begin Tuesday

Most of us are just ready to get to fall but the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wants us to think about next January. Ticket sales for the 2023 rodeo begin Tuesday morning online, by phone or in person at the Dickies Arena box office. There will be some...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
townandtourist.com

25 BEST Things To Do in Dallas, TX With Kids (You’ll Have Fun Too!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Dallas is a wonderful suburban city in the great state of Texas and is a wonderful place to raise your kids. Rich with culture and history, Dallas has a variety of incredible experiences that are fun for the entire family.
