Santa Clarita Christian football (2-1) notched their first win on the field in four years in dramatic fashion on Saturday. The hosting Villanova Prep (0-1) scored a touchdown with the clock winding down to bring the Wildcats within one point of the Cardinals. Nova opted to go for the win in their season opener but SCCS stood tall at the goal line and denied the game-winning rush to win the game, 27-26.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO