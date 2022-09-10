Read full article on original website
SCCS escapes Villanova Prep with 27-26 win
Santa Clarita Christian football (2-1) notched their first win on the field in four years in dramatic fashion on Saturday. The hosting Villanova Prep (0-1) scored a touchdown with the clock winding down to bring the Wildcats within one point of the Cardinals. Nova opted to go for the win in their season opener but SCCS stood tall at the goal line and denied the game-winning rush to win the game, 27-26.
Trinity claims another victim, pounds Grace Brethren 56-20
Trinity Classical football (3-0) continued its hot start on Saturday with a big 56-20 win over Grace Brethren (1-2) at Valencia. The defense was exceptional yet again, registering four picks, a fumble recovery and a sack. Seven Knights also registered nine or more tackles on defense. Head coach Mike Parrinello has preached getting multiple hats on the football and this team has bought in.
Pickleball, the new Santa Clarita staple
Pickleball is described as the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and apparently, in the Santa Clarita Valley, too. Pickleball reached a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has actually been around for some time. According to USA Pickleball, the first unofficial game of pickleball was...
Bowling tournament held to raise funds for adults with special needs
Avenues Supported Living Services held its 6th annual No-Tap Bowling Tournament and Fundraiser at Valencia Lanes on Sunday, drawing in more than 200 participants. Bowlers could compete for small prizes, participate in raffles, bid on sports memorabilia, or bet on themselves in things like the “bowl for a strike” lottery in order to raise funds to support adults with special needs in the community.
Rotary, Vista Canyon to host SCV Day
Santa Clarita’s Rotary International and Vista Canyon are partnering together to host the second annual SCV Day on Saturday. SCV Day will be held in Vista Canyon, 27651 Lincoln Place, and is scheduled to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. The street-wide event will feature many avenues of...
New pedestrian signage coming to Soledad Canyon Road
A new pedestrian signage system has been installed at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Valley Center Drive, according to a statement released by the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday. The new application is designed to increase pedestrian safety and improve the flow of traffic by using a...
Three lanes now open on Interstate 5
The California Department of Transportation announced three northbound lanes on Interstate 5 are now open and Caltrans canceled closures for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but repairs are still ongoing due to the Route Fire. “I-5 is now open in Castaic with three northbound lanes after the Route Fire,” said a...
Driver of classic hot rod airlifted after crashing in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a classic hot rod was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing Saturday afternoon in Apple Valley. It happened at about 2:21 pm, on September 10, 2022, along Bear Valley Road, east of Deep Creek Road. The vehicle was traveling westbound...
FYI to hold training for foster allies
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A special training session will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, for interested volunteers. Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact...
Old oak tree cut down, upsetting several residents
An old oak tree was cut down in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country last week, prompting objections from some residents who saw the tree as part of the neighborhood’s charm. As per local law, any old-growth...
Marsha McLean | Remember Those We’ve Lost at the Santa Clarita Youth Grove
Recent headlines from around the country have been devastating to read – “Teenage girl dead after car crash,” “One person killed, one airlifted in I-5 crash.” As a parent and grandparent, I know there is no greater fear than losing a loved one. Unfortunately, many families in our community have received such tragic news.
Winds topple trees as Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay hits Southern California; Cities take precautions against flooding
Areas of Southern California have been seeing the impacts of the former Tropical Storm Kay, as several trees have been toppled by high winds and some areas are using sand bags in an attempt to thwart floods. As forecasters predicted, the storm is becoming less organized as it weakens, and...
Pursuit suspect arrested after crashing on I-15 freeway in Victorville and running
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit suspect was arrested after crashing on the I-15 freeway in Victorville and attempting to run from the scene. It happened on Saturday, September 10, 2022, and started in the area of Mariposa and Nisqualli Roads. The suspect led multiple patrol vehicles on a...
Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
