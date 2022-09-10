ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

SCCS escapes Villanova Prep with 27-26 win

Santa Clarita Christian football (2-1) notched their first win on the field in four years in dramatic fashion on Saturday. The hosting Villanova Prep (0-1) scored a touchdown with the clock winding down to bring the Wildcats within one point of the Cardinals. Nova opted to go for the win in their season opener but SCCS stood tall at the goal line and denied the game-winning rush to win the game, 27-26.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Trinity claims another victim, pounds Grace Brethren 56-20

Trinity Classical football (3-0) continued its hot start on Saturday with a big 56-20 win over Grace Brethren (1-2) at Valencia. The defense was exceptional yet again, registering four picks, a fumble recovery and a sack. Seven Knights also registered nine or more tackles on defense. Head coach Mike Parrinello has preached getting multiple hats on the football and this team has bought in.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
signalscv.com

Pickleball, the new Santa Clarita staple

Pickleball is described as the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and apparently, in the Santa Clarita Valley, too. Pickleball reached a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has actually been around for some time. According to USA Pickleball, the first unofficial game of pickleball was...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Bowling tournament held to raise funds for adults with special needs

Avenues Supported Living Services held its 6th annual No-Tap Bowling Tournament and Fundraiser at Valencia Lanes on Sunday, drawing in more than 200 participants. Bowlers could compete for small prizes, participate in raffles, bid on sports memorabilia, or bet on themselves in things like the “bowl for a strike” lottery in order to raise funds to support adults with special needs in the community.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
City
Lancaster, CA
City
Coyote, CA
Lancaster, CA
Football
City
Castaic, CA
Lancaster, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
signalscv.com

Rotary, Vista Canyon to host SCV Day

Santa Clarita’s Rotary International and Vista Canyon are partnering together to host the second annual SCV Day on Saturday. SCV Day will be held in Vista Canyon, 27651 Lincoln Place, and is scheduled to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. The street-wide event will feature many avenues of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

New pedestrian signage coming to Soledad Canyon Road

A new pedestrian signage system has been installed at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Valley Center Drive, according to a statement released by the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday. The new application is designed to increase pedestrian safety and improve the flow of traffic by using a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Three lanes now open on Interstate 5

The California Department of Transportation announced three northbound lanes on Interstate 5 are now open and Caltrans canceled closures for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but repairs are still ongoing due to the Route Fire. “I-5 is now open in Castaic with three northbound lanes after the Route Fire,” said a...
CASTAIC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Lions#American Football#Christian
signalscv.com

FYI to hold training for foster allies

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A special training session will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, for interested volunteers. Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Old oak tree cut down, upsetting several residents

An old oak tree was cut down in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country last week, prompting objections from some residents who saw the tree as part of the neighborhood’s charm. As per local law, any old-growth...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Marsha McLean | Remember Those We’ve Lost at the Santa Clarita Youth Grove

Recent headlines from around the country have been devastating to read – “Teenage girl dead after car crash,” “One person killed, one airlifted in I-5 crash.” As a parent and grandparent, I know there is no greater fear than losing a loved one.  Unfortunately, many families in our community have received such tragic news.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
foxla.com

Baby rescued from hot car in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A mother and her baby were reunited Thursday thanks to a traffic controller working nearby who sprung into action. According to officials, the traffic controller heard the mother's cries for help, pleading with someone to help her get her baby out of the locked car in the parking lot.
CARPINTERIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy