Quick-strike Flyers overwhelm Trojans

GREENWICH — Corey Fickiesen had said it all week.

And the South Central coach had seen it several times in years past.

The one thing the Trojans could not do was allow visiting St. Paul to get off to a quick start in Friday’s Firelands Conference opener in Greenwich.

But one week after finding some positive momentum in a 33-6 win over Tiffin Calvert, the Flyers rode that wave in a big way.

Quincey Crabbs scored three plays in; the Flyers had a 14-0 lead after 11 offensive snap; and had three special teams touchdowns in the 54-20 victory.

St. Paul improved to 2-2 (1-0 FC), while the Trojans fell to 1-3 (0-1).

“It was deflating, obviously,” Fickiesen said. “When you let St. Paul get some momentum, they are so good — especially when they are up. Because they can just pound you, and continuously do the things they want to do over and over. And they are really good at it, obviously.

“But for us, it created pressure on ourselves to feel like we had to score every play,” he added. “And then we’re not us, and then we’re not doing the little things, which then get magnified. We didn’t capitalize when we could have, and it’s a credit to St. Paul. They are well-coached, disciplined and don’t make mistakes.”

After two first-down runs by Josh Pocos and Ben Burger to open the game, Crabbs broke free for a 47-yard scoring run. The first of six extra points by Ashton Stang made it 7-0 just 47 seconds into the game.

After a South Central three-and-out, the Flyers drove 65 yards in eight plays as Crabbs scored from three yards out for a 14-0 lead at the 6:16 mark.The Flyers just missed a score on their third straight possession, but Crabbs was not ruled down and fumbled into the end zone for a touchback.

But the Trojans didn’t capitalize. The Flyers again put a solid drive together as Burger scored on a 17-yard run for a 20-0 lead with 8:06 left in the first half.

“It was important for us offensively, and then defensively to get some stops,” St. Paul head coach John Livengood said. “We were able to create some separation, which is what you have to do against a dangerous team like South Central.

“They are a good team that has a lot of great athletes who are well-coached and keep coming at you.”

South Central stopped the bleeding with a 14-play, 83-yard scoring drive as Isaac Blair hauled in a deflected pass from Brandon Mitchell for a 9-yard TD catch. The Hagen Adams PAT trimmed the margin to 20-7 with 3:36 left in the half.

But any momentum that friendly bounce touchdown brought was quickly erased.

On the ensuing kickoff, St. Paul senior AJ Meyer followed his blockers up the middle, then cut up the left side and broke two tackles as he went 81 yards for the score and a 27-7 lead.

The Trojans were then forced to punt three plays later, only for it to be blocked and scooped up by Crabbs for a 13-yard touchdown return. The barrage of points extended the lead to 34-7 with 1:57 left in the half.

South Central also answered with a 42-yard scoring drive, as Mitchell found Blair again on a 3-yard TD pass.

But the Trojans left St. Paul 19 seconds.

On this night, that proved too much.

Lineman Chase Rospert returned a squib kick out near midfield. A 22-yard pass from Drew Kuhnle to Meyer put the ball at the South Central 30 with 12 seconds left.

Kuhnle then found Crabbs on a screen, and the All-Ohio running back followed three blockers — then got loose for a 30-yard touchdown catch with just three seconds left in the half to make it 41-14.

“Our kids still had a little life there yet, and we’re thinking if we score and get the ball out of halftime we still have a shot,” Fickiesen said. “But it was the story of the night. Good teams will magnify your mistakes, and that is exactly what St. Paul did.”

In the second half, Crabbs scored on a 3-yard run with 1:48 left in the third quarter. The Trojans then went 67 yards in nine plays, as Blair caught an 8-yard pass from Mitchell with 5:24 remaining.

But in the punctuation and fitting close, Meyer returned that ensuing kickoff 66 yards for another touchdown to close out the scoring with 4:52 left.

“For both of AJ’s returns, the blocking and execution was great,” Livengood said. “Chase also had the great return on a squib pick, and the punt block, too. We still need to shore up some things, but we’re real happy with a lot of areas tonight.”

For St. Paul — which has won 32 straight games over the Trojans since 1991 — Crabbs ran 17 times for 183 yards and 3 TDs on the ground while adding the TD catch and blocked punt return for five total scores. Burger added 144 yards and a score on 14 attempts.

For South Central, Mitchell was 24-of-35 passing for 180 yards with the 3 TD passes to Blair, who totaled 88 yards on 11 catches. Aaron Hauler caught six passes for 65 yards, and Mitchell led the team in rushing with 85 yards on 17 attempts.

The Flyers host Mapleton (3-1, 0-1) next Saturday, while South Central stays in non-league play when it faces Dayton Christian (2-2) on the same night in Worthington.

St. Paul 14 27 7 7 — 54

So. Central 0 14 0 6 — 20

Scoring

STP — Quincey Crabbs 47 run (Ashton Stang kick)

STP — Crabbs 3 run (Stang kick)

STP — Ben Burger 17 run (kick failed)

SC — Isaac Blair 9 pass from Brandon Mitchell (Hagen Adams kick)

STP — AJ Meyer 81 kick return (Stang kick)

STP — Crabbs 13 blocked punt return (Stang kick)

SC — Blair 3 pass from Mitchell (Adams kick)

STP — Crabbs 30 pass from Drew Kuhnle (Stang kick)

STP — Crabbs 3 run (pass failed)

SC — Blair 8 pass from Mitchell (run failed)

STP — Meyer 66 kick return (Stang kick)