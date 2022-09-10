Heinrich, Luján Welcome $45 Million In Federal Investments To Boost Growth Of Santa Teresa Port Of Entry

A tentative deal reached among rail unions announced in the early morning hours of Thursday has staved off a strike that could have come as early as Friday. Railroads, shippers and other industry stakeholders had been bracing for a possible work stoppage in more recent days as the clock ticked on a deadline for getting all contracts done before a cooling off period ended. “We are relieved and cautiously optimistic that this devastating nationwide rail strike has been averted,” National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement Thursday. “We appreciate the Biden administration’s intervention on behalf of the...

