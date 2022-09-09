Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
40th LoToJa Classic in the books; Greg Roper honored
While it was the 40th year for the LoToJa Classic on Saturday, one local cyclist was honored for riding more than half of those. Greg Roper is the first member of the LoToJa 5000 club. The North Logan resident celebrated his silver anniversary on Saturday, being honored for starting and completing 25 LoToJa’s in a row.
Herald-Journal
Exhibit to highlight Nora Eccles Harrison's impact on arts
A major art exhibition opening this week at Utah State University will celebrate the influence of philanthropist art collector Nora Eccles Harrison in supporting ceramics artists in the American West. The late Eccles Harrison, who founded the art museum at USU that shares her name, was an avid collector of...
Herald-Journal
Prep sports roundup: Girls soccer drops two; volleyball heads to Idaho
The Bear River girls soccer team continued Region 11 play last week, hosting Logan on Tuesday and Green Canyon on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Grizzlies led 3-1 at halftime and added four second-half goals for a 7-1 win.
Herald-Journal
USU students bring mobile, pop-up thrifting to Cache Valley, Utah cities
For Utah State University students Ellie Cram and Logan James, shopping for thrifted and vintage clothing is uniquely exciting. “It’s so fun,” Cram said, likening it to game or a challenge. “(You’re) trying to find that one piece. … You go thrifting with your friends and you’re trying to, like, get the good stuff before they get it.”
usustatesman.com
Eastside Coffee set to close in November
After over two years of serving Logan city and the students of Utah State University, The Eastside Coffee Company must close after being given just over two months’ notice to be out of the building. Posted on the front door of The Eastside Coffee Company is a sign that...
Herald-Journal
Corinne Comments: Locals well represented at county fair; another wonderful Labor Day rodeo
There were so many neat things to look at and enjoy at the fair. And so many had their origin in Corinne. Lots of pigs. Kids in Corinne like pigs! And they like all the other farm animals. Corinnites love to garden. Congratulations to Larry Jensen who grows great watermelon,...
890kdxu.com
Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast
St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Riverhawks escape Wolves; Skinner goes low again
With the Wolves nipping at the Riverhawks tail feathers, it came down to the last scorecards being turned in. Ridgeline’s Tyler Jackman and Green Canyon’s Carson Shakespear were the last golfers from their respective teams to make it to the clubhouse at the Logan River Golf Course Monday as Region 11 got together for another boys golf tournament.
castlecountryradio.com
Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day by shooting for free at 2 DWR ranges
Do you have a current Utah hunting, fishing or combination license? If so, you can visit either of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources public shooting ranges on Saturday, Sept. 24 and shoot for free. The fourth Saturday in September — which is Sept. 24 this year — is recognized...
Herald-Journal
Prep volleyball: Region play begins as Mustangs-Bobcats match halted
HYRUM – There is always a first for everything. In the heat of their Region 11 volleyball opener Tuesday night, the Mustangs and Bobcats all of the sudden couldn’t see. The gym at Mountain Crest lost power, as did a good portion of Hyrum.
Herald-Journal
Never a dull moment: Couple settles in Richmond after busy life in ranching, medical industry and much more
Editor’s note: This article is part of a series of stories planned by Cache Valley freelance writer Cindy Knowles based on the idea that everyone has an interesting story to tell. Gary and Lavon Grandy met years ago at BYU through Gary’s Teton, Idaho, roommate. LaVon Gillette (her maiden...
Herald-Journal
Money intended for motion pictures found in local tills
Counterfeit $20 bills have been found in the tills of small businesses in Cache Valley in recent weeks. On Sept. 6, the office manager at the Island Market in Logan sent a deposit to Cache Valley Bank. Later, the bank notified the manager of the local grocery store, Steve Emile, of a fraudulent $20 bill found in the deposit.
Three Utah drives to see colorful fall leaves
So you want to see the mountains adorned in autumn foliage, but you're worried about the traffic jams up Big Cottonwood Canyon. Good news: Trees grow on pretty much all of our mountains.Here are three of our favorite fall color drives:The Wasatch Back Autumn forests carpet the mountains northeast of the Alpine Loop. Details: Start in Midway and take Cascade Springs Drive to the springs. Then take Forest Road 114 east to State Road 92 (the Alpine Loop) south and take Provo Canyon to the Utah Valley. The range of habitats and colors on this route is extraordinary. Emigration Canyon...
Herald-Journal
Injuries plague Lady Indians
Preston faced their first district opponent on Sep. 13 at home against Century (score unavailable at press time). Thursday, Sep. 15 they host Blackfoot at 4:30 p.m. and on Monday Sep. 19 they travel to Pocatello for a conference game with Pocatello at 4 p.m. The Lady Indians are down...
Herald-Journal
Preston Elks Lodge holds 9-11 memorial events
In commemoration of 9-11, the Preston Elks Lodge held their second annual Memorial Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 10. The day’s events started with a parade on a flag-lined State Street from Stokes Marketplace to Preston City Park with veterans riding in a horse drawn wagon with seats, followed by a marching National Guard unit and a single casket draped with a flag in a horse-drawn carriagbe representing the 9-11 victims, along with fire trucks and ambulances.
utahstories.com
Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?
What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
Herald-Journal
Logan Sizzler restaurant closes, giving employees notice on final day
Employees at the Sizzler restaurant in Logan got some surprise news on Sunday night: the long-time Logan restaurant would be closing permanently and immediately. Although the restaurant’s parent company, Murray-based Sizzling Platter, offered no official explanation Monday, regional manager Shane McEwan confirmed the closure when contacted by phone at the Logan Sizzler.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked
SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
Herald-Journal
Thompson, Carlos Eugene
Carlos Eugene Thompson passed away September 8, 2022 in North Logan, Utah at the age of 91. He was born on December 9, 1931 in Clarkston, Utah and was the third child of Seymour Thompson and Mary Olive Peterson. Carlos spent his childhood living in Clarkston working on the family farm. In 1950, he accepted a call to serve as a missionary in the Western Canada Mission. Carlos also served in the Army, with a majority of his time being spent in Fort Knox, Kentucky and one summer on a ship unloading supplies near Point Barrow, Alaska. After his military service, he attended USU and there met and married Roma Nelson. They were married in the Logan Utah Temple on December 21, 1957. In 1963, he started his own construction business that he ran until 2014 when he suffered a stroke and was forced to stop. Carlos was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings over the years, such as member of the bishopric, High Council, and scouting. He would drive the scouts anywhere his 4-wheel drive truck would take them. Carlos is survived by his wife of 64 years, Roma and their four children; Paula (Kurt) Rowley of Syracuse, Utah; Lori Butterfield of Sandy, Utah; Craig (Kammy) Thompson of North Logan, Utah; and Brian (Erin) Thompson of Smithfield, Utah and 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Marilynn Brown and Kathy Behling. He was preceded in death by four of his siblings and two of their spouses: Keith (Charlene) Thompson, Jenna (Bill) McKinney, Elaine Greathouse and George Thompson and son-in-law, Tad Butterfield. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at his LDS church house, 325 Lauralin Drive, Logan on Saturday, September 17th. The viewing will be held from 11:00-11:45 prior to the funeral. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be accessed online at www.allenmortuaries.com . Thank you to the staff at Maple Springs for caring for him during the covid pandemic and his last days. In lieu of flowers, please play a game of "OH! Hell" with your family.
Herald-Journal
Michelle (Herd) Ransom
Michelle (Herd) Ransom Our loving wife, mother, sister and friend, Michelle Herd Ransom, 67, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born June 17, 1955 in Preston, Idaho, the youngest of six children born to Homer Christensen Herd and Dorothy Hunsaker Herd. Michelle grew up in Preston, Idaho...
