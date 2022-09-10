Read full article on original website
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris' residence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington on Thursday morning in the bitter political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been busing migrants out of Texas to cities with Democratic mayors as part of a political strategy this year because he claims there are too many arrivals over the border to his state. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also has adopted this policy, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also got in on the act recently. It was first dreamed up by former President Donald Trump. Abbott tweeted that he’d sent the buses that arrived Thursday: “We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border.” About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn, clutching clear plastic bags of their belongings carried with them over the border, before moving to a nearby church. Harris’ office had no immediate comment.
Finland: Real estate may no longer secure visas for Russians
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s president said Thursday that he wants to make it harder for Russians to use owning real estate in the Nordic nation - usually apartments or summer cottages - as justification for obtaining travel visas. “Getting a visa to a country is not a subjective...
Joe Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
President Joe Biden said Thursday a new labor agreement has been reached between railroads and thousands of rail workers, averting a strike that could have halted trains nationwide and harmed the economy.
California Mosquito Fire surges, becomes largest in state this year
A wildfire that’s burned through more than 63,000 acres in Northern California became the largest in the state this year as more than 3,000 emergency personnel combat the blaze. The Mosquito Fire is burning up the Tahoe and Eldorado national forests in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, eating up dry...
Buttigieg awards big fed grant to tear down divisive highway
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The...
