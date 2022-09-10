Read full article on original website
Related
wtju.net
Offstage, On-Air with Benjamin Rous, September 18
Offstage, On-Air is a weekly show highlighting central Virginia’s vibrant classical music community. Each week you’ll hear conversations with local classical musicians, learn about upcoming concerts, and enjoy artist-curated playlists. Tune in Sunday from noon to 1:00pm here on WTJU (91.1 FM and streaming at wtju.net). This week’s...
wtju.net
Blato Zlato bring Balkan music to the Stage, September 18
New Orleans based Balkan music collective Blato Zlato will stop by The Stage Sunday afternoon, September 18, around 1:30 for a live session which will video stream at WTJU’s Facebook page and YouTube channel before airing on WTJU radio at a later date. This is a free event, open...
Comments / 0