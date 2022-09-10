Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
News Channel 25
Tiny house, big problems in Waco
WACO, Texas — Check this out. Drivers in Waco came close to a risky "home delivery" Wednesday afternoon... at Sanger Avenue and Hwy 6. Workers were transporting what looked like a tiny home... didn't quite make it under an overpass. They eventually had to take the roof off the...
Great News: Downtown Temple, TX Is Finally Fixing the Parking Problem
With more and more people moving to Temple, Texas every day, growth of the region has been explosive over the past few years. We've seen more housing, new restaurants, and new shopping spaces. One place that's finally getting the love and modern updates it's needed for years is Downtown Temple.
Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene
WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
KWTX
Central Texas community honors ‘Queen of Crawford’ on her 90th birthday
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman known to friends and family as the “Queen of Crawford” turned 90-years-old Wednesday, Sept. 14, and much of the town turned out to celebrate the pillar in a big way. 154 people in the town of fewer than 900 packed...
Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches
TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
fox44news.com
Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
Parts of Killeen under boil water advisory
KILLEEN, Texas — The above video is a previous segment on boil water notices in Central Texas. The City of Killeen report an emergency situation due to an interruption of water services. The following streets are affected:. 111 S. 28th St. 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. To install a...
fox44news.com
Sewage spill leads to Cease and Desist order in Cove community
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove has cut off water in one neighborhood because of a sewage spill. The city says an inspection was conducted Tuesday morning at the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community. An Illicit Discharge of the City’s Stormwater Management Ordinance was noted.
fox44news.com
Moody PD speaks on school threats
MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
Police provide new information on missing Waco woman
Waco police are still searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who is hard of hearing. Police said in an update that Milus may be in the San Antonio area.
fox44news.com
Boil water order issued for Hamilton
Hamilton (FOX 44) — The City of Hamilton has issued a boil water order until further notice. This order is for anyone who receives water from the city. Hamilton ISD is asking for parents to send their children to school Wednesday with bottled water. The district has some water on hand, but they are hoping for donations to lessen demand.
KWTX
Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
Temple PD celebrate woman officers on National Police Woman Day
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44)- September 12th is National Police Woman Day, multiple police departments are honoring the contributions and sacrifices of women in law enforcement. Temple Police Department, highlights one of their own, patrol officer Emily Labruzzo. Officer Emily Labruzzo says being a police officer is something she knew she wanted to do from an […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Active shooter threats made against Waco High and several other Texas schools
WHITNEY, Texas — Whitney Independent School District campuses were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at the elementary school, according to a statement from the district. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school around 4:30 p.m. The school was evacuated and secured, the...
Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas
UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
WacoTrib.com
Lake Waco still dropping after drought eases; drought rules remain in place
Lake Waco levels have continued to drop to 9.7 feet below normal despite recent rains that have brought some drought relief, and city of Waco officials are keeping Stage 2 drought restrictions in place until rains reverse that trend. The lake level stood at 452.5 feet above sea level Monday,...
