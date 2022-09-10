ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodway, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 25

Tiny house, big problems in Waco

WACO, Texas — Check this out. Drivers in Waco came close to a risky "home delivery" Wednesday afternoon... at Sanger Avenue and Hwy 6. Workers were transporting what looked like a tiny home... didn't quite make it under an overpass. They eventually had to take the roof off the...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene

WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Woodway, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
FMX 94.5

Two Dueling Texas Bakeries Have Customers Torn Over Best Kolaches

TikToker @thatenglishmanintexas posted a short clip of himself trying out two different dueling kolache spots in West, Texas that are said to have the very best kolaches. Both bakeries are located across from one another and appear to have customers lined up waiting for those tasty baked treats. They must be epic. Locals all have an opinion on which place is better but the best way to find it is to give them both a shot, and that's exactly what he did.
WEST, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen-Fort Hood Airport Opens First Hangar

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – History was made Monday at the Killeen Fort Hood Airport as it opened its first hangar. The hangar will serve two main purposes, one being the regional aircraft maintenance facility for CSI Aviation which operates from Florida to New Mexico. “This airport already brings...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Parts of Killeen under boil water advisory

KILLEEN, Texas — The above video is a previous segment on boil water notices in Central Texas. The City of Killeen report an emergency situation due to an interruption of water services. The following streets are affected:. 111 S. 28th St. 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. To install a...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Jack And Jill#Water Heater#Windows#Laundry Room#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Lake Forest
fox44news.com

Sewage spill leads to Cease and Desist order in Cove community

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Copperas Cove has cut off water in one neighborhood because of a sewage spill. The city says an inspection was conducted Tuesday morning at the Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community. An Illicit Discharge of the City’s Stormwater Management Ordinance was noted.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Moody PD speaks on school threats

MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
MOODY, TX
fox44news.com

Boil water order issued for Hamilton

Hamilton (FOX 44) — The City of Hamilton has issued a boil water order until further notice. This order is for anyone who receives water from the city. Hamilton ISD is asking for parents to send their children to school Wednesday with bottled water. The district has some water on hand, but they are hoping for donations to lessen demand.
HAMILTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KWTX

Baylor students ready to pack 100,000 meals in 3 hours to supply meals to Waco’s neediest families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor students and volunteers are preparing for their second annual 58:10 Project to package 100,000 meals in only 3 hours for anyone in need. “The best way to describe Project 58:10 is controlled chaos,” Baylor 58:10 Co-leader Jason MacGregor, said. “In three hours, 600 volunteers are going to come together and make 1000 meals. I wish I could say that’s going to solve food insecurity in Waco, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg.”
WACO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

Man Charged with Shooting of Child, 9, in Killeen, Texas

UPDATE: Killeen police say a suspect is in custody after a 9-year-old girl was shot during a domestic dispute earlier this week. Records show 45-year-old Michael Mainet Alice was booked into the Bell County Jail at 10:28 PM Thursday, September 8, and he remained in custody Friday afternoon. He was charged with two counts of second degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third degree felony charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation. His bond was set at $300,000.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lake Waco still dropping after drought eases; drought rules remain in place

Lake Waco levels have continued to drop to 9.7 feet below normal despite recent rains that have brought some drought relief, and city of Waco officials are keeping Stage 2 drought restrictions in place until rains reverse that trend. The lake level stood at 452.5 feet above sea level Monday,...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy