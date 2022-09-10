ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 4

Susan Dooley
4d ago

First time I have actually enjoyed watching Randy Orton wrestle, the chemistry between them is awesome!! I really hope they keep them together as a tag team, just don’t make them turn on each other.

Reply(1)
2
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Feels Like He Is Almost The Son Of A WWE Hall Of Famer

Over the past two years, "The Tribal Chief", Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has run rampant over WWE. During his reign, "The Head of the Table" has recruited his Wise Man Paul Heyman, his cousins the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most recently, former "NXT 2.0" star and Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa. However, despite family being central to the identity of The Bloodline, there is another man in their ranks, an "honorary Uce" if you will.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Former WWE Star Making His AEW Debut

With all of the free agents currently working in the world of professional wrestling there’s no telling who might show up in AEW. Fans have seen some interesting names work with AEW over the last few years and now it looks like a former WWE star will be appearing on AEW programming in the not too distant future.
ALBANY, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Huge Title Fight Takes Place After Monday Night Raw

There’s more to come. Monday Night Raw has been WWE’s flagship television show for the better part of thirty years. So many of the most famous moments that WWE fans can remember in this generation have taken place on the show and there is nothing to suggest that it is going to stop anytime soon. Going to a show is a special feeling, especially when you get a bonus after the show is over.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Riddle
Person
Randy Orton
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: WWE Teases Return Of Successful Stable

Call it a flashback? Stables have been a major deal in WWE for a very long time and that is still the case to this day. You get to see wrestlers come together and combine their talents rather than going it alone. That is the kind of thing that can offer all kinds of benefits and WWE has done their best to make it work. Now a WWE star is teasing the return of a rather successful stable.
WWE
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Original Bro
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw

WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Ted Dibiase Sends a Message to Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently spoke with the legendary Bill Apter for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, DiBiase commented on Vince McMahon’s retirement:. “Thank you. Thank you for the biggest break in my life. I’ve never known a man more dedicated to...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title

Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Former WWE Star Reveals Terrifying Health Scare

Former WWE star Eva Marie had a harrowing experience with nature recently. Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, shared on TikTok Saturday that she was hospitalized over Labor Day Weekend after being bitten by fire ants and suffering an allergic reaction. "When you have a massive allergic reaction...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anderson Silva: I'm 'definitely not' risking reputation in Jake Paul boxing match

LOS ANGELES – Anderson Silva returns to the ring next month, and his opponent is not your traditional fighter. The former longtime UFC middleweight champion is scheduled to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in an 187-pound boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Paul has now been boxing for several years and has compiled a record of 5-0 – with three of those wins coming over MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
PHOENIX, AZ
wrestlinginc.com

The Judgment Day Tries To Recruit New Member On WWE Raw

A week after officially welcoming Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day tried to add another member on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Portland, Oregon. During the opening segment of the show, Seth Rollins stressed that he had no intention of giving Matt Riddle a rematch and that he had his eyes set on winning championship gold in WWE. However, Riddle charged down to the ring and a brawl ensued between the bitter rivals. Once Rollins managed to escape to the back, Finn Balor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day approached the ring to confront Riddle.
PORTLAND, OR
wrestlingrumors.net

Bad News On The Future Of Being The Elite

It might be a bit. There have been a lot of wrestling stories in recent memory but one of the most interesting is the backstage brawl that took place after AEW All Out. In addition to the fact that it took place at all, there is the huge fallout that has already ensued. Several wrestlers have been suspended, and now it seems that there is another fallout that is stemming from the first fallout.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy