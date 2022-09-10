Read full article on original website
Ponies Drop Both Games in Doubleheader on Wednesday Night
Binghamton, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-40, 51-81) dropped both games of a doubleheader to the Hartford Yard Goats (32-32, 75-58) by the scores 6-2 and 4-3 on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium. Game Two: The Ponies held a 3-1 lead going into the sixth, but Hartford’s three-run...
RailRiders Rally for Comeback Win Over WooSox
MOOSIC, P.A. — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (74-61) rallied in the eighth inning to capture a come-from-behind victory over the Worcester Red Sox (69-66) on Tuesday night at PNC Field by a 5-4 final. The RailRiders did not lead until the eighth inning, when Phillip Evans bounced a two-run single...
Tuesday’s Rumble Ponies Game Against Hartford Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
BINGHAMTON, NY – Tuesday’s game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to the excessive amount of rain that fell at Mirabito Stadium causing unplayable conditions, as well as in the interest of player safety. The game will be made up at a future date to be determined.
