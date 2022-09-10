ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete

Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
Benzinga

High Tide Q3 Revenue Grows 98% YoY, What About Profit?

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA revenue increased to CA$95.4 million ($72.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to CA$48.1 million in the same quarter last year, representing an increase of 98%. Sequentially, revenue increased by 18% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Q3 2022 Financial Highlights.
