'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
BREAKING: Ethereum (ETH) Merge Is Successfully Complete
Ethereum ETH/USD has now officially transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. What Happened: The Ethereum blockchain successfully completed the Merge to PoS on Thursday at 2:50 a.m. EDT. The highly anticipated event marks the biggest shift in the blockchain industry and the end of mining Ethereum. The Merge took place at...
Vitalik Buterin Surprised That This Pre-Merge Ethereum (ETH) Thesis Was Wrong
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin said he was a “bit surprised” that the network’s hashrate did not have a more significant drop in the weeks leading up to the Merge. What Happened: In a tweet on Sept. 14, Buterin shared an image of the Ethereum network’s average...
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
Ethereum Gains Over Bitcoin, Dogecoin As It Nears Key Milestone: Analyst Warns Things Could Go Downhill After Merge
Weakness in ETH indicates the Merge could be a 'sell the event' moment, says OANDA analyst. Major coins were in the green Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.5% to $1 trillion at 8:20 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins. Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin BTC/USD...
EXCLUSIVE: NYC Could Become Cannabis Capital Of The World; Tri-State Focuses On Regulation, Equity
The Northeast is ready to alter the American cannabis market, and New York City could become the pot capital of the world. That was among the topics discussed on Tuesday at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. With a combined population of 33 million, New York, New Jersey,...
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Elon Musk Alerts Followers To Tesla Cyberwhistle Getting Restocked For 1,000 Dogecoins — It Goes Out In A Poof
Tesla Inc TSLA re-stocked its Cyberwhistle after previously removing it from its online merchandise store. The item, which sold out within three hours, was briefly listed for a new price of 1000 Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: Elon Musk alerted his Twitter followers that the Cyberwhistle was available once again in...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $300.90 Wednesday morning. The stock appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Tesla, were trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness as August CPI readings showed inflation came in greater than expected.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
'I Think That Company Ultimately Is Going To Come Under Pressure' Says Cramer About This Industrial Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Stellantis N.V. STLA but recommended sticking with Ford Motor Company F. "All we need is Ford. Under $15, that’s terrific." When asked about Matson, Inc. MATX, Cramer said, "I think that company ultimately is going to come...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says, Amid Wide Market Crashes, 'Accumulate' This Commodity To Get 400% Return In Long-Run
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, is bullish on silver and has advised accumulating the commodity at a time when all other assets including bonds, stocks and real estate are crashing. The View: Kiyosaki stated in his tweet silver is moving sideways and may remain...
Google Parent Slashes Projects At Product Innovation Unit By 50% Amid Pivot To Artificial Intelligence: Report
Alphabet's Sundar Pichai has recently said Google is more of an AI company. In line with this view, the company is focusing most of its energy on Ai-related R&D, Tech Crunch reports. Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL has told the employees at its in-house R&D division, aka Area 120, that the...
High Tide Q3 Revenue Grows 98% YoY, What About Profit?
High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA revenue increased to CA$95.4 million ($72.4 million) in the third quarter of 2022 compared to CA$48.1 million in the same quarter last year, representing an increase of 98%. Sequentially, revenue increased by 18% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Q3 2022 Financial Highlights.
