Logitech’s New Brio 500 Series Webcams and Zone Vibe Headphones are Designed for Hybrid Work Era
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) unveiled two new product series, Brio 500 webcams and Zone Vibe headphones, designed to meet the evolving needs of hybrid workers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005063/en/ Logitech Brio 500 webcam series and Zone Vibe headphones series are designed for hybrid workers. (Photo: Business Wire)
