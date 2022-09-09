Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Recaptured inmate escaped Saline Co. jail in 45 seconds after climbing razor-wire, barbed-wire
Saline County sheriff has expended its search for Sunday's jail escapee.
Search continues for inmate who escaped an Arkansas jail
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge. Wuanya Smith escaped from jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. This is four days after he was arrested in Saline County on Sept. 7. “He was awaiting extradition to […]
County judge catches woman soliciting library donations
An alleged fraudster found herself in a heap of trouble after asking the wrong person for a fraudulent handout. According to an incident report on file at the Arkadelphia Police Department, the suspect was going around downtown about midday Friday, asking folks for donations to benefit the Clark County Library. She eventually bumped into one man, apparently unaware he is the head honcho of county government, and asked for some moolah.
Fendleys win biggest watermelon award
Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
Garland County schools grieving after car wrecks injure multiple students and kill another
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Members of the Garland County community have been leaning on each other for support after a tragic weekend. Staff members in the Jessieville and Mountain Pine school districts said they are grieving after car wrecks injured multiple students and killed another. "Anytime you lose a...
Saline County and Arkansas State police looking for escaped convict
According to police, a detainee identified as Wuanya Smith escaped from Saline County Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say he was being held on an active warrant out of the state of Nebraska for murder. Authorities say Smith was last seen Headed North from the detention center wearing...
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
Jessieville School District rallying for football players involved in vehicle accident
It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.
4 die in Hot Springs crash
Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
Deuntae Easter receives 15 years in prison
Deuntae Henry Easter asked for forgiveness he did not receive in Columbia County Circuit Court. “He did not go to rehab and it is clear that Mr. Easter is not going to comply, so we ask he be sentenced to the Arkansas Department of Corrections for a term the court deems appropriate,” said Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips.
KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman
Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Family loses everything but each other in camper fire
CADDO VALLEY — A family lost everything they had this weekend in a camper fire. Kyle and Adrianna Steele and their two children were not present when the blaze consumed their camper, parked at the Caddo Valley RV Park, on Saturday, Sept. 10. Two dogs inside the camper died in the fire.
Amanda ‘Mandy’ Bryant
Amanda “Mandy” Reynolds Bryant, age 41, of Gurdon, passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. She was born July 3, 1981, in Arkadelphia, the daughter of Terry and Cathy Malcom Reynolds. Mandy was a 2000 graduate of Arkadelphia High...
COVID-19 cases up three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 cases were up Friday in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,158. Total Active Cases: 84, up three since Thursday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,975.
Local mother-daughter duo keeps health care in the family
Sometimes the word “home” can have a different meaning than simply “where one lives.” It can also mean a place of familiarity and a spot of comfort surrounded by those you love. In honor of National Assisted Living Week September 11-17, one local mother-daughter duo not only encapsulates this feeling on this special week, but every day, helping provide a safe, homelike environment for residents, and for themselves as a family.
35,000 diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Diamond number 35,000 has been found at the Crater of Diamonds State Park. Park officials say Scott Kreykes of Dierks recently spent a day at the park sifting dirt from the East Drain of the diamond search area. He took his sifted gravel home to look through later. Visitors to the Crater of Diamonds are allowed to take one, five gallon bucket of dirt home per day. While searching through his gravel at home, Kreykes spotted a pearl-shaped diamond. He carried his gem to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where staff registered it as a 3 pt. white diamond.
Wreck Friday Morning On US 67 West of Hope
Officials rescued a driver whose vehicle ran off the road in the 3300th block of US 67 west of Hope Friday morning around 8am. First Responders were able to help the motorist walk away from the accident where he was then checked by medical professionals. The accident happened about 8am.
Big second quarter lifts Badgers to big win
A week after needing last-second heroics to secure a win, the Arkadelphia Badgers took care of things much earlier Friday night in a 49-6 win over the Arkansas High Razorbacks at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium. With the win, Arkadelphia moved to 3-0 to finish the non-conference portion of the schedule. Arkansas High...
Reddies win as Maxfield’s 119th win ties with Sporty Carpenter
ALVA, Oklahoma — Henderson State scored 14 points off turnovers while quarterback Andrew Edwards was responsible for four touchdowns as the Reddies hung half a hundred on the Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers in Alva, Oklahoma Saturday night, coming away with the 51-27 win. With the win, head coach Scott...
