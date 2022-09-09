Read full article on original website
Public invited to meet new Alliance CEO in open house event
The public is invited to attend a drop-in open house welcoming Shelley Short, the new CEO of the Arkadelphia Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce. Short began her role on Sept. 6. The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of...
GALLERY: 2022 Clark County Fair Parade
Scores of folks lined Main Street in Arkadelphia on Wednesday afternoon to watch the 2022 Clark County Fair Parade. With dozens of entries participating in the parade, the winners of each category were selected by a panel of judges. This year’s parade winners are: Tractors of the Past, adult category;...
Fendleys win biggest watermelon award
Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
Ouachita’s fall enrollment highest in 56 years
ARKADELPHIA — Enrollment continues to grow at Ouachita Baptist University, where a Fall 2022 headcount of 1,784 is the university’s highest in 56 years. Total enrollment, up 17.6% since 2016, includes a cohort of 445 first-time freshmen that has distinguished itself academically. Half earned a high school grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 or higher, 23 graduated first in their high school class and 36 are Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholars.
Robert Stephen McKinney
Robert Stephen McKinney, age 74, of Arkadelphia, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia. He was previously at Courtyard Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 5, 1948. If you are family or know how to reach Mr. McKinney’s family, please contact Ruggles-Wilcox...
William Henry ‘Boo’ Battle
William Henry Battle was born on April 9, 1966, in Arkadelphia to Nell Battle and Lucille Ussery. Being raised in a large family of 12 he was the baby brother. His mother passed when he was only 2 years old. He was raised by his grandmother Lucy “Big Mama” McNeil. His grandmother was highly respected among friends and neighbors in Arkadelphia. When she passed William lived with his eldest sister, Patricia. She, by example, taught Christian values, and integrity that resulted in a stable and loving family environment.
FAIR PARADE TODAY!
The 2022 Clark County Fair will be in full swing Wednesday evening, as a long line of floats, vehicles, tractors, marchers and others will parade through downtown Arkadelphia. “We have a great lineup so far,” parade coordinator Blake Batson said, noting that more entries were coming in as of Tuesday evening. Fire trucks, bands, cheerleaders and cheer squads, tractors, commercial floats and pageant contestants are among the parade participants. Batson said Arkadelphia High School’s 2022 Homecoming court will be an addition to the parade.
Reddies defeat defending GAC champ Arkansas Tech
ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State this week defeated defending GAC champions Arkansas Tech in a five-set thriller, winning 3-2 to secure its first conference win. The Reddies took the first two sets, but the Golden Suns stormed back, winning the next two, forcing a fifth set. HSU closed the door on any chance of a comeback, winning the fifth set 15-11. The Reddies finished with an attack average of .150, registering 54 kills.Christiane Uzoh led the attack, tallying 17 kills, finishing the match hitting .424 percent. Freshman Aleah Stogner recorded her third double-double of the season with ten kills and 18 digs. Madison Hatt provided the support in attack, leading the team with 38 assists.
Amanda ‘Mandy’ Bryant
Amanda “Mandy” Reynolds Bryant, age 41, of Gurdon, passed from this life on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock. She was born July 3, 1981, in Arkadelphia, the daughter of Terry and Cathy Malcom Reynolds. Mandy was a 2000 graduate of Arkadelphia High...
DAR promotes Constitution Week Sept. 17-23
ARKADELPHIA — The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance in honoring this foundational document of national governance. Locally, the Arkadelphia Chapter will mark Constitution Week with a special speaker for its Sept. 13...
Big second quarter lifts Badgers to big win
A week after needing last-second heroics to secure a win, the Arkadelphia Badgers took care of things much earlier Friday night in a 49-6 win over the Arkansas High Razorbacks at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium. With the win, Arkadelphia moved to 3-0 to finish the non-conference portion of the schedule. Arkansas High...
