Public invited to meet new Alliance CEO in open house event
The public is invited to attend a drop-in open house welcoming Shelley Short, the new CEO of the Arkadelphia Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce. Short began her role on Sept. 6. The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of...
Fendleys win biggest watermelon award
Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
GALLERY: 2022 Clark County Fair Parade
Scores of folks lined Main Street in Arkadelphia on Wednesday afternoon to watch the 2022 Clark County Fair Parade. With dozens of entries participating in the parade, the winners of each category were selected by a panel of judges. This year’s parade winners are: Tractors of the Past, adult category;...
‘It’s horrible,’ Little Rock historical home catches fire, homeowners dealing with aftermath
A Little Rock family says they spent years trying to restore the historic G.W. Caruth J.C. Cochran House in the historic district of the Governor’s Mansion but all of their hard work went up in smoke after a fire Saturday morning.
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
FAIR PARADE TODAY!
The 2022 Clark County Fair will be in full swing Wednesday evening, as a long line of floats, vehicles, tractors, marchers and others will parade through downtown Arkadelphia. “We have a great lineup so far,” parade coordinator Blake Batson said, noting that more entries were coming in as of Tuesday evening. Fire trucks, bands, cheerleaders and cheer squads, tractors, commercial floats and pageant contestants are among the parade participants. Batson said Arkadelphia High School’s 2022 Homecoming court will be an addition to the parade.
Main Street Food Truck Festival returns to LR
The Main Street Food Truck Festival returns to downtown Little Rock.
Robert Stephen McKinney
Robert Stephen McKinney, age 74, of Arkadelphia, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia. He was previously at Courtyard Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 5, 1948. If you are family or know how to reach Mr. McKinney’s family, please contact Ruggles-Wilcox...
Ouachita’s fall enrollment highest in 56 years
ARKADELPHIA — Enrollment continues to grow at Ouachita Baptist University, where a Fall 2022 headcount of 1,784 is the university’s highest in 56 years. Total enrollment, up 17.6% since 2016, includes a cohort of 445 first-time freshmen that has distinguished itself academically. Half earned a high school grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 or higher, 23 graduated first in their high school class and 36 are Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholars.
KATV
Man in yellow bonnet wanted for fraudulent use of debit card at Walmart in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect is wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department for his involvement in a fraudulent use of a debit card. Police said the incident involving the male suspect happened Sept. 6 at an area Walmart. The man was seen wearing a yellow bonnet or shower...
Man shot in Little Rock apartment identified as father of ‘Cheer’ star
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Jessieville School District rallying for football players involved in vehicle accident
It was a tough start to the week for students and staff in the Jessieville School District. School officials say they learned four of their football players were involved in a car crash Saturday in Garland county.
Police: One person dead on Dahlia Drive, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43 a.m. as authorities found a Black male victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Authorities encourage...
Edwin L. Swan
Edwin L. Swan was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on Tuesday, September 7, 1993, to Monica J. Swan and Marvin Griswold. He accepted Christ and was baptized on June 20, 2001, at New Bethel Baptist Church in Crossett under the pastorate of the late Rev. B.J. Jackson. He attended Crossett...
William Henry ‘Boo’ Battle
William Henry Battle was born on April 9, 1966, in Arkadelphia to Nell Battle and Lucille Ussery. Being raised in a large family of 12 he was the baby brother. His mother passed when he was only 2 years old. He was raised by his grandmother Lucy “Big Mama” McNeil. His grandmother was highly respected among friends and neighbors in Arkadelphia. When she passed William lived with his eldest sister, Patricia. She, by example, taught Christian values, and integrity that resulted in a stable and loving family environment.
KATV
The City of Pine Bluff works to expand downtown
PINE BLUFF, AR — The City of Pine Bluff is making efforts to continue downtown growth. Larry Matthews, Director of economic development for the City of Pine Bluff, said the city has made improvements to a part of downtown through the Street Scape Project that was voted on through the Penny for Progress Tax in 2011.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Sept. 12
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Little Rock police: Man found dead in vehicle after shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after they say a shooting left one person dead.
4 die in Hot Springs crash
Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
Pine Bluff police: 1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead and two people injured.
