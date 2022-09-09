ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, AR

Comments / 0

Related
arkadelphian.com

Public invited to meet new Alliance CEO in open house event

The public is invited to attend a drop-in open house welcoming Shelley Short, the new CEO of the Arkadelphia Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce. Short began her role on Sept. 6. The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Arkadelphia Area Chamber of...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Fendleys win biggest watermelon award

Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

GALLERY: 2022 Clark County Fair Parade

Scores of folks lined Main Street in Arkadelphia on Wednesday afternoon to watch the 2022 Clark County Fair Parade. With dozens of entries participating in the parade, the winners of each category were selected by a panel of judges. This year’s parade winners are: Tractors of the Past, adult category;...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malvern, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Health
KHBS

Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

FAIR PARADE TODAY!

The 2022 Clark County Fair will be in full swing Wednesday evening, as a long line of floats, vehicles, tractors, marchers and others will parade through downtown Arkadelphia. “We have a great lineup so far,” parade coordinator Blake Batson said, noting that more entries were coming in as of Tuesday evening. Fire trucks, bands, cheerleaders and cheer squads, tractors, commercial floats and pageant contestants are among the parade participants. Batson said Arkadelphia High School’s 2022 Homecoming court will be an addition to the parade.
arkadelphian.com

Robert Stephen McKinney

Robert Stephen McKinney, age 74, of Arkadelphia, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia. He was previously at Courtyard Gardens Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 5, 1948. If you are family or know how to reach Mr. McKinney’s family, please contact Ruggles-Wilcox...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Diabetes#Older Adults Diabetes#Senior Health#General Health#Schneider Drive
arkadelphian.com

Ouachita’s fall enrollment highest in 56 years

ARKADELPHIA — Enrollment continues to grow at Ouachita Baptist University, where a Fall 2022 headcount of 1,784 is the university’s highest in 56 years. Total enrollment, up 17.6% since 2016, includes a cohort of 445 first-time freshmen that has distinguished itself academically. Half earned a high school grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 or higher, 23 graduated first in their high school class and 36 are Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholars.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Allergy
arkadelphian.com

Edwin L. Swan

Edwin L. Swan was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on Tuesday, September 7, 1993, to Monica J. Swan and Marvin Griswold. He accepted Christ and was baptized on June 20, 2001, at New Bethel Baptist Church in Crossett under the pastorate of the late Rev. B.J. Jackson. He attended Crossett...
PINE BLUFF, AR
arkadelphian.com

William Henry ‘Boo’ Battle

William Henry Battle was born on April 9, 1966, in Arkadelphia to Nell Battle and Lucille Ussery. Being raised in a large family of 12 he was the baby brother. His mother passed when he was only 2 years old. He was raised by his grandmother Lucy “Big Mama” McNeil. His grandmother was highly respected among friends and neighbors in Arkadelphia. When she passed William lived with his eldest sister, Patricia. She, by example, taught Christian values, and integrity that resulted in a stable and loving family environment.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KATV

The City of Pine Bluff works to expand downtown

PINE BLUFF, AR — The City of Pine Bluff is making efforts to continue downtown growth. Larry Matthews, Director of economic development for the City of Pine Bluff, said the city has made improvements to a part of downtown through the Street Scape Project that was voted on through the Penny for Progress Tax in 2011.
PINE BLUFF, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Monday, Sept. 12

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

4 die in Hot Springs crash

Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy