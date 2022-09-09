William Henry Battle was born on April 9, 1966, in Arkadelphia to Nell Battle and Lucille Ussery. Being raised in a large family of 12 he was the baby brother. His mother passed when he was only 2 years old. He was raised by his grandmother Lucy “Big Mama” McNeil. His grandmother was highly respected among friends and neighbors in Arkadelphia. When she passed William lived with his eldest sister, Patricia. She, by example, taught Christian values, and integrity that resulted in a stable and loving family environment.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO