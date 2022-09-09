Read full article on original website
Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
Psych Centra
Famous people with bipolar disorder
Many writers, artists, and actors have been open about their journey with bipolar disorder. Here are some of the most well-known ones. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by extreme shifts in mood and energy levels. Mood episodes may include depression, mania (or hypomania), and/or mixed states.
KTEN.com
How Toxic Relationships and Drug Addiction Interact
Originally Posted On: https://recoverycovepa.com/blog/toxic-relationships-drug-addiction/. Dealing with addiction is an all-consuming issue that bleeds into every aspect of your life. It can change your mental and physical well-being, alter your personality, and even diminish your ambition to live your life. It is not unrealistic to assume it will affect the people around you, including the relationships in your life.
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Psych Centra
Living with Someone Who Has Schizophrenia
Understanding, compassion, and self-care are key when you live with someone who has schizophrenia. About 1% of people in the United States have some form of schizophrenia. When you live with someone who has the condition, you experience their symptoms — from paranoia to disorganized behavior — first-hand.
Opinion: Early Indications A Relationship is Doomed
Post-college I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, had similar hobbies, and were both outgoing … on paper, there is no reason why they shouldn’t work.
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Healthline
What’s the Link Between Bipolar Disorder and Binge Eating?
Bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that involves distinct shifts in mood, affects of American adults at some point in their lives. episodes of depression, or periods where you have a “down” or low mood. episodes of mania or hypomania, or periods where you have an “up” or...
ADDitude
What is Avoidant Personality Disorder? Symptoms, Causes & Treatments
Avoidant Personality Disorder (AVPD) causes feelings of inadequacy, fear of rejection, and sensitivity to potential negative feedback. People with AVPD may avoid potentially embarrassing social situations, as they view themselves as socially incompetent. AVPD is one of 10 personality disorders listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders...
psychologytoday.com
Is Borderline Personality Disorder an Adaptation?
BPD is often seen as a brain dysfunction, but some evidence suggests that it’s an adaptation. One view holds that BPD is a coherent response to unstable patterns of early attachment. If BPD is an adaptation, this would call into question the stigmatizing language that we use to describe...
Psych Centra
What Is the Difference Between Complex PTSD and BPD?
Complex PTSD (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder share some common symptoms and can coexist. The symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) are similar. But there are key differences in emotional regulation and troubled relationships that set CPTSD and BPD apart. Knowing the differences can...
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Utilize Mind Games To Manipulate Victims
There is a reason why so many victims of Narcissistic abuse experience years of trauma and evenPTSD after leaving the relationship. If you are a victim of narcissistic abuse you have been dealing with months, years, or decades of manipulative mind games.
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
msn.com
Women with obesity and diabetes more like to have child with ADHD, study shows
WTAJ - A new study completed by the Endocrine Society shows women with gestational diabetes and obesity may be twice as likely to have a child with ADHD. Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD has been linked to children born from women who have diabetes and obesity. The study only found that this is associated with women who gain excessive weight during pregnancy.
Dating and Bumfiddling
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Medical News Today
What to know about depression therapy
Many people will feel negative emotions in response to difficult life events. A person with depression may experience negative thoughts and feelings for no obvious reason that last for a prolonged period of time. The symptoms of depression can be overwhelming and may make a person feel isolated. However, there...
Psych Centra
Longevity and Bipolar Disorder
Living with bipolar disorder can result in a shorter life span if left unmanaged. Research shows that physical illness plays a big role. If you’re living with bipolar disorder, you know firsthand how much it can interfere with your quality of life. Cyclical periods of mania or mania and depression can make it hard to maintain a healthy, stable lifestyle.
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
