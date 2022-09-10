ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

nypressnews.com

What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought. During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Mudslides, pouring rain plague Inland Empire; evacuation orders in Yucaipa

Pouring rain, flash flood warnings and mudslides took many Inland Empire residents by surprise especially after Tropical Storm Kay passed through the area. “I didn’t even know we were having a storm until I got the Flash Flood Warning,” said Highland resident Alex Hernandez. Flash flood warnings went...
YUCAIPA, CA
nypressnews.com

4 men shot at Skid Row in downtown LA

Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed. It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men “in various conditions” were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
nypressnews.com

Wreckage from floatplane crash in Puget Sound located

The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days, The Seattle...
WASHINGTON STATE
nypressnews.com

Washington nursing home fire forces more than 100 people to evacuate

A fire at a Washington state nursing home forced patients and staff to seek safety late Wednesday night, according to Montesano Police. Police say 77 patients and 29 staff members were safely evacuated from the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center to local high school gyms. Police said some patients are...
WASHINGTON STATE
#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#Baja California Peninsula#Baja Peninsula#Severe Weather#U S Mexico#The Inland Empire
nypressnews.com

2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nypressnews.com

Firefighter injured in massive warehouse fire in Riverside County

A five-alarm fire outside a Riverside County warehouse has left one firefighter injured as crews continue to battle Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 1:32 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way at Capitol Logistics, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Riverside County Fire Department. At least 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage are involved, fire officials said. One firefighter suffered injuries that were not life threatening.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nypressnews.com

Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — There has been an arrest in a string of robberies around the Melrose district in Los Angeles. But the area continues to be plagued by holdups. LAPD officials said the Melrose and Wilshire areas have seen an increase in property crime, particularly what are known as “follow-home” or “follow-away” robberies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Rapper PnB Rock shot at L.A. restaurant

PnB Rock, the Philadelphia rapper best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish,” was shot multiple times in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, the LAPD told The Times. The shooting took place after 1 p.m. at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Main Street and Manchester Avenue in South L.A., police said. Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was shot while being robbed of his jewelry, according to the LAPD. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops

A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nypressnews.com

2022 midterms primary results: New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware

The final primaries of the 2022 election cycle were held Tuesday, as New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware voters went to the polls. President Joe Biden flew to Delaware on Tuesday afternoon to vote, according to the pool report. There’s only one contested race in Delaware — state auditor. Incumbent Kathleen K. McGuiness faces primary challenger Lydia York for the Democratic nomination. McGuiness in July was convicted on three misdemeanor counts of public corruption related to the hiring of her daughter. A judge later tossed one conviction.
DELAWARE STATE

