PnB Rock, the Philadelphia rapper best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish,” was shot multiple times in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, the LAPD told The Times. The shooting took place after 1 p.m. at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Main Street and Manchester Avenue in South L.A., police said. Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was shot while being robbed of his jewelry, according to the LAPD. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO