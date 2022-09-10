Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?
For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought. During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters...
nypressnews.com
Mudslides, pouring rain plague Inland Empire; evacuation orders in Yucaipa
Pouring rain, flash flood warnings and mudslides took many Inland Empire residents by surprise especially after Tropical Storm Kay passed through the area. “I didn’t even know we were having a storm until I got the Flash Flood Warning,” said Highland resident Alex Hernandez. Flash flood warnings went...
nypressnews.com
4 men shot at Skid Row in downtown LA
Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed. It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men “in various conditions” were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot...
nypressnews.com
Floatplane located 190 feet beneath water of Puget Sound after crash killed sister of ‘Smash’ actress Meghan Hilty
The wreckage of a floatplane has been found in the depths of Puget Sound, days after it crashed into waters off Washington state, killing all 10 people onboard. The National Transportation Safety Board uncovered the debris on Monday about 190 feet beneath the water. The depth and motion of the...
nypressnews.com
Lancaster High School on lockdown following unfounded ‘shots fired’ call, similar calls made in San Diego, Santa Barbara
Lancaster High School was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a call about a shooter in the area that could have been a hoax. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a shooter in the area but said there were no signs of shots fired. The school...
nypressnews.com
Firefighters working to recover person trapped in water hole
The Los Angeles County Fire Department was in recovery mode to pull a person trapped in a water hole out Wednesday. It happened in the 10000 block of Frontage Road of South Gate. The call came in around 11:21 a.m. It was unclear how the person got into the water...
nypressnews.com
Wreckage from floatplane crash in Puget Sound located
The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days, The Seattle...
nypressnews.com
Washington nursing home fire forces more than 100 people to evacuate
A fire at a Washington state nursing home forced patients and staff to seek safety late Wednesday night, according to Montesano Police. Police say 77 patients and 29 staff members were safely evacuated from the Montesano Health and Rehabilitation Center to local high school gyms. Police said some patients are...
nypressnews.com
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
nypressnews.com
Firefighter injured in massive warehouse fire in Riverside County
A five-alarm fire outside a Riverside County warehouse has left one firefighter injured as crews continue to battle Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 1:32 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way at Capitol Logistics, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Riverside County Fire Department. At least 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage are involved, fire officials said. One firefighter suffered injuries that were not life threatening.
nypressnews.com
L.A.’s Central Avenue was a Black jazz mecca. Jefferson High and Muse/ique aim to rekindle the flame
For a couple of hours Friday afternoon, the clocks at Jefferson High School swept backward to an era of old-school glamour, when the 20th century was in its high-spirited adolescence, and Black folks from the Deep South were fleeing Jim Crow by the tens of thousands for the California Promised Land.
nypressnews.com
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation to assist migrants bused in from Texas
CHICAGO (WLS) — Governor JB Pritzker is calling out the National Guard to help deal with the busloads of migrants being sent to Chicago from Texas. The governor also issuing a disaster proclamation to speed up the availability of state money and resources to deal with the crisis. Watch...
nypressnews.com
Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — There has been an arrest in a string of robberies around the Melrose district in Los Angeles. But the area continues to be plagued by holdups. LAPD officials said the Melrose and Wilshire areas have seen an increase in property crime, particularly what are known as “follow-home” or “follow-away” robberies.
nypressnews.com
Rapper PnB Rock shot at L.A. restaurant
PnB Rock, the Philadelphia rapper best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish,” was shot multiple times in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, the LAPD told The Times. The shooting took place after 1 p.m. at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Main Street and Manchester Avenue in South L.A., police said. Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was shot while being robbed of his jewelry, according to the LAPD. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
nypressnews.com
Nassau County police officers, medics help deliver baby in family’s Baldwin Harbor home
MINEOLA, N.Y. — There was a happy reunion on Long Island on Wednesday. The parents of a newborn thanked the Nassau County police officers and medics who helped deliver the baby last month at their home. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, the baby didn’t give her mother more than...
nypressnews.com
Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops
A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
nypressnews.com
Driver accused in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 ordered to remain jailed without bail
WINDSOR HILLS, Calif. (CNS) — A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby has been ordered to remain jailed without bail. A judge has refused to adjust the bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton, who is...
nypressnews.com
PnB Rock’s stolen jewelry could be key to solving his shocking killing
Jewelry and other items stolen from rapper PnB Rock, who was shot and killed Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South L.A., could hold the key to finding the gunman. Los Angeles Police Department detectives have put pawn shops on alert about items stolen during the...
nypressnews.com
See It: Bear Closes Front Door At New Jersey Homeowner’s Request
VERNON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman in Vernon had an encounter with a bear you have to see to believe. Susan Kehoe says she took a video Monday night of a bear she calls “Mr. Doorman.” She says the bear has learned to close her front door.
nypressnews.com
2022 midterms primary results: New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware
The final primaries of the 2022 election cycle were held Tuesday, as New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware voters went to the polls. President Joe Biden flew to Delaware on Tuesday afternoon to vote, according to the pool report. There’s only one contested race in Delaware — state auditor. Incumbent Kathleen K. McGuiness faces primary challenger Lydia York for the Democratic nomination. McGuiness in July was convicted on three misdemeanor counts of public corruption related to the hiring of her daughter. A judge later tossed one conviction.
