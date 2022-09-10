Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
nypressnews.com
4 men shot at Skid Row in downtown LA
Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed. It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men “in various conditions” were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot...
nypressnews.com
Nassau County police officers, medics help deliver baby in family’s Baldwin Harbor home
MINEOLA, N.Y. — There was a happy reunion on Long Island on Wednesday. The parents of a newborn thanked the Nassau County police officers and medics who helped deliver the baby last month at their home. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, the baby didn’t give her mother more than...
nypressnews.com
Lancaster High School on lockdown following unfounded ‘shots fired’ call, similar calls made in San Diego, Santa Barbara
Lancaster High School was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a call about a shooter in the area that could have been a hoax. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a shooter in the area but said there were no signs of shots fired. The school...
nypressnews.com
Beloved family dog dies after fight with porcupine in backyard of New Jersey home
MONTAGUE, N.J. — A family in New Jersey is mourning the death of their dog after he got into a fight with a porcupine. Chester, a 9-year-old pit bull-mix, got into a fight with the animal on the deck of his family’s home in Sussex County on Sept. 2.
nypressnews.com
3 firefighters, 3 others hurt in Bronx apartment building fire
NEW YORK — Multiple people were hurt Tuesday after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx. It happened on Davidson Avenue in the Fordham Manor section. The deputy chief on scene told CBS2 firefighters rescued three people, who were then taken to a local hospital.
nypressnews.com
2 teen boys, ages 15 and 17, fatally shot at street carnival in Lincoln Heights, authorities say
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Two teen boys, ages 15 and 17, were killed when a gunman shot them at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Their killer remains at large. The shooting happened near the intersection of North Broadway and Workman Street around 9 p.m....
nypressnews.com
Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels to speak with students at Washington Heights school
NEW YORK — A founding member of the legendary hip-hop group Run DMC is set to speak to students Tuesday in Washington Heights. Darryl McDaniels is visiting the Equity Project charter school on Audubon Avenue, where he will speak about the vital role music played in his life. McDaniels’...
nypressnews.com
Rapper PnB Rock shot at L.A. restaurant
PnB Rock, the Philadelphia rapper best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish,” was shot multiple times in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, the LAPD told The Times. The shooting took place after 1 p.m. at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Main Street and Manchester Avenue in South L.A., police said. Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was shot while being robbed of his jewelry, according to the LAPD. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
nypressnews.com
15-year-old dead after overdose on high school campus in Hollywood; other overdoses investigated
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was believed to have overdosed at a high school in Hollywood, and police are also investigating several other overdoses in the area. The overdose situation involves four juveniles who ingested what they thought was Percocet, but police believe it...
nypressnews.com
Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — There has been an arrest in a string of robberies around the Melrose district in Los Angeles. But the area continues to be plagued by holdups. LAPD officials said the Melrose and Wilshire areas have seen an increase in property crime, particularly what are known as “follow-home” or “follow-away” robberies.
nypressnews.com
Firefighters working to recover person trapped in water hole
The Los Angeles County Fire Department was in recovery mode to pull a person trapped in a water hole out Wednesday. It happened in the 10000 block of Frontage Road of South Gate. The call came in around 11:21 a.m. It was unclear how the person got into the water...
nypressnews.com
3 surrender at end of high-speed pursuit in San Marino
Three people surrendered in San Marino at the end of a brief, high-speed pursuit through the Pasadena area. The pursuit started on the northbound 110 Freeway at Marmion Way at about 10 a.m. Police identified the vehicle in connection with a possible kidnapping in the downtown Los Angeles area. Sky...
nypressnews.com
3 children dead after being found unconscious at NYC beach; mother questioned in apparent drownings
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Three children have died after they were found unconscious on a beach Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk Monday morning, and their mother is now being questioned by police. According to the New York Police Department, investigators believe the 30-year-old mother took her three children...
nypressnews.com
Joseph Hazelwood, captain in horrendous Exxon Valdez oil spill, dead at 75
The Long Island-based captain of the Exxon Valdez oil tanker that ran aground off Alaska in 1989, causing one of the worst environmental disasters in the country’s history — has died, according to reports. Joseph Hazelwood, who lived in Huntington, passed away in July at age 75 after...
nypressnews.com
Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday. According to the Whittier Police Department, the woman was walking in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue around 2 p.m. when a man jumped out of a white van and attempted to grab her.
nypressnews.com
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
nypressnews.com
Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: ‘She stole 6 innocent lives’
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled Monday that the nurse charged in the deadly Windsor Hills crash poses a threat to public safety and must continue to be held in jail as her case moves forward. The decision issued by Judge Victoria Wilson came after Nicole Linton’s attorneys...
nypressnews.com
LAPD officers pursue stolen vehicle suspect through Van Nuys
Police are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect. It was not immediately clear what prompted Los Angeles Police Department officers to engage with the suspect. As the driver led police, they were struck by a car driving through an intersection in Van Nuys, but kept driving. At around 11:20...
nypressnews.com
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?
For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought. During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters...
nypressnews.com
DUI driver arrested in Fullerton after causing multi-car crash, slamming into tree
Police arrested a DUI driver in Fullerton who caused a multi-car collision before slamming into a tree Wednesday. When the driver attempted to flee, a Good samaritan stepped in to keep him for police, however a passenger got away.
