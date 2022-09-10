ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

nypressnews.com

4 men shot at Skid Row in downtown LA

Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed. It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men “in various conditions” were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

3 firefighters, 3 others hurt in Bronx apartment building fire

NEW YORK — Multiple people were hurt Tuesday after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx. It happened on Davidson Avenue in the Fordham Manor section. The deputy chief on scene told CBS2 firefighters rescued three people, who were then taken to a local hospital.
BRONX, NY
nypressnews.com

Rapper PnB Rock shot at L.A. restaurant

PnB Rock, the Philadelphia rapper best known for his 2016 hit “Selfish,” was shot multiple times in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon, the LAPD told The Times. The shooting took place after 1 p.m. at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Main Street and Manchester Avenue in South L.A., police said. Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was shot while being robbed of his jewelry, according to the LAPD. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — There has been an arrest in a string of robberies around the Melrose district in Los Angeles. But the area continues to be plagued by holdups. LAPD officials said the Melrose and Wilshire areas have seen an increase in property crime, particularly what are known as “follow-home” or “follow-away” robberies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

3 surrender at end of high-speed pursuit in San Marino

Three people surrendered in San Marino at the end of a brief, high-speed pursuit through the Pasadena area. The pursuit started on the northbound 110 Freeway at Marmion Way at about 10 a.m. Police identified the vehicle in connection with a possible kidnapping in the downtown Los Angeles area. Sky...
SAN MARINO, CA
nypressnews.com

Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday. According to the Whittier Police Department, the woman was walking in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue around 2 p.m. when a man jumped out of a white van and attempted to grab her.
WHITTIER, CA
nypressnews.com

2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nypressnews.com

LAPD officers pursue stolen vehicle suspect through Van Nuys

Police are in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect. It was not immediately clear what prompted Los Angeles Police Department officers to engage with the suspect. As the driver led police, they were struck by a car driving through an intersection in Van Nuys, but kept driving. At around 11:20...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought. During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

