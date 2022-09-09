Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
xrock1039.com
Ivy Tech Lake County Plans Car Show/Enrollment Event
In East Chicago, car enthusiasts from across the Region can check out all manner of vehicles at the 2nd annual car show/enrollment event on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus on East Columbus Drive. Food will be available during the event. and trophies will be awarded to vehicles earning first, second or third place. In addition, enrollment staff will be on hand to help people register for classes. Ivy Tech’s next two sets of classes begin October 24 and January 17. Tours of the automotive, welding, culinary and industrial technology labs will be available. Anyone wishing to display their car in the show is asked arrive at 9 a.m. for show registration. For more information, contact Javier Rivera, automotive program chair, at 219-392-3600, ext. 3241.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
hoosieragtoday.com
Ceres Solutions Cooperative Assumes Operations of Frick Services Agronomy Locations
Beginning Tuesday, Indiana-based agricultural cooperative Ceres Solutions began serving customers of the former Frick Services agronomy operation. The four facilities that joined the Ceres Solutions network of retail ag centers are located in Larwill, Leiters Ford (pictured above), Wawaka and Wyatt. “We’re pleased to welcome the established local employee group...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Kamm & Schellinger Brewery
The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka…a blast from the past of a once thriving area along the riverfront. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more on why it landed on Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered List again this year and how it could be saved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
xrock1039.com
Paw Palooza Pet Festival and Adoption Event in Merrillville
In Merrillville, Region residents are invited to the very first Paw Palooza Pet Festival and Adoption Event this Sunday, September 18. Second Chance 4 Pets Network says their festival will include vendors, food, music, K9 demonstrations, and more. The September 18th event is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Region Cat Cafe on West 80th Place in Merrillville. A pet blessing will be held at 2 p.m.
xrock1039.com
Rebuilding Together of South Lake County ‘Christmas in September Day’
In Merrillville, the public is invited to lend a hand this Saturday, September 17th. Rebuilding Together of South Lake County serves the communities of Lowell, Cedar Lake, Crown Point and Merrillville on a rotating basis, and this year’s Christmas in September Day will be in the Merrillville area. Volunteers will paint, repair and perform needed maintenance for eight limited-income homeowners, often senior citizens or disabled, and in a single day, transform the homes and lives of those residents. Rebuilding Together South Lake County (RTSLC) says it welcomes volunteers, both skilled and unskilled, to take part in the day by coming to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, located at 6600 Broadway, Merrillville, from 7 -7:30AM. At this time volunteers will be assigned a project location based on their skill-level, and provided a free t-shirt plus continental breakfast. All projects are scheduled to be completed by mid-to-late afternoon. Lunch will be provided. RTSLC also thanked the following for their donations towards this year’s event: Town of Merrillville, Order of AHEPA, CrossPoint Church, First Christian Reformed Church of Crown Point, First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, Olthof Homes, and Strack & Van Til. Here is a link for more information: www.rebuildingtogethersouthlake.com .
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nomadlawyer.org
Gary: 7 Best Places To Visit In Gary, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit in Gary, Indiana. Gary, Indiana is home to a number of film and television productions. In the early 2000s, the city attracted a surge of Hollywood filmmakers. A Nightmare on Elm Street was filmed in Gary, as were scenes from Transformers: Dark of the Moon.
WIBC.com
Elkhart Is Diversifying Beyond RVs, Says City’s Mayor
ELKHART, Ind. – In a recent survey, The Wall Street Journal ranked Elkhart, Indiana as the number one emerging market for housing. Put simply, people want to move to Elkhart because of the many opportunities that await in the northern Indiana city, so says Mayor Rod Roberson. Elkhart has...
xrock1039.com
Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County Final Household Hazardous Waste Collection of 2022
In Valparaiso, the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host its final household hazardous waste collection event of the season on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Porter County Expo Center, 9am to 2pm. Participants are asked to enter through Gate 3. This specific event will feature tire collection for Porter County residents. Tire fees may apply. Porter County residents can also dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted.Visit PorterCountyRecycling.org for a list of household hazardous waste items that are accepted and not accepted. For more information, contact the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 465-3694 or visit PorterCountyRecycling.org .
rvbusiness.com
Forest River Bringing In John Mellencamp for Dealer Expo
ELKHART, Ind. – As a “Thank You” to their dealers, Forest River Inc. officials are excited to announce John Mellencamp and Brantley Gilbert as the entertainment for the 13th annual Forest River Dealer Expo. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amid rift over Gary police reforms, Indiana State Police try to 'reset' relations
Controversy continues to simmer in Gary, Indiana over state help to reform the city's police department.
WNDU
Body pulled from Winona Lake identified
Residents should boil their water or use bottled water until further notice. Dwand Carter, 38, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder and several weapons charges after a week-long trial. Ask the Doctor: 9/13/2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady joins us every week on 16...
Times-Union Newspaper
Body Recovered In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - A body was recovered from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning in about 6 to 6-1/2 feet of water, according to Winona Lake Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Cox. After the man’s body was recovered by boat, he was offloaded to an ambulance and the county coroner...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
State Road 2/U.S. 6 intersection to close as roundabout construction continues
The intersection of State Road 2 and U.S. 6 in Westville will be closed starting Wednesday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says it's part of the ongoing roundabout construction taking place there. The intersection is expected to reopen by the first week of October, weather-permitting. In the meantime, drivers are...
abc57.com
Four arrested in Kosciusko County narcotics investigation
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Four people were arrested for illegal drug activity in Warsaw on Thursday, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Thursday, officers with the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team performed a search warrant in the 2400 block of W 250 S in Warsaw. Officers were searching for illegal drugs and items associated with the selling of illegal drugs after receiving several tips from citizens.
Times-Union Newspaper
Police Identify Man Who Drowned In Winona Lake Tuesday Morning
WINONA LAKE - The man whose body was recovered from Winona Lake Tuesday morning has been identified as Anthony Steven Milton, 25, of 533 E. Center St., Warsaw. At approximately 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, Warsaw police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a man with red hair yelling at passing motorists while on the property of Walgreens, 2400 E. Center St. About six minutes later, officers checked the area but were unable to locate the man, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from WPD Public Information Officer Capt. Brad Kellar.
Times-Union Newspaper
Flyin’ Brian Tells History Of ‘Lucy’ At Rotors Over Mentone
MENTONE – Flyin’ Brian Walsh, of Oldies WIOE, Warsaw, on Saturday during Rotors Over Mentone explained the history of a helicopter he purchased last year. “Lucy,” a 1947 47J Bell Ranger, was on display at the Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum, 210 S. Oak St., Mentone, during the annual event. Walsh said the helicopter was recognizable because it was in the TV show “Whirly Birds” in the 1950s and 1960s.
fox32chicago.com
Police looking for teens believed to have stolen 10 puppies from Hammond pet store
HAMMOND, Ind. - Police are hoping to locate two teenagers believed to have stolen 10 puppies from a pet store late Sunday night in Hammond, Indiana. Officers were called to the Hug-A-Pup pet store, located at 6921 Calumet Ave., for a report of 10 stolen puppies, Hammond police said. Surveillance...
Comments / 0