On Tuesday September 13th, girls varsity volleyball played DeLand at Timber Creek High School. At the start of the game, Timber Creek quickly shut out the Bulldogs with a 14-3 lead in the first set. For every point DeLand made, Timber Creek was quick to return with at least double the amount. Although DeLand was quick to catch up, our Lady Wolves took the win in the first set with the final score of 25-20.

DELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO