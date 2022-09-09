Read full article on original website
Related
Worldwide electricity consumption ‘drops 0.2%’ as Ethereum crypto mines shut down, researcher claims
Worldwide electricity consumption has dropped by 0.2 per cent after the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switched to a “green blockchain”, according to developers.Ethereum completed a long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in an event known as The Merge on Thursday. By doing so, its energy needs dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.Before The Merge, Ethereum consumed roughly 112 TWh/yr using a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain similar to bitcoin that required vast amounts of computing power to secure transactions and generate new units of the cryptocurrency.This is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a country...
How does ethereum’s ‘merge’ make the cryptocurrency greener?
The second biggest blockchain has changed the way it validates transactions on its decentralised ledger
iPhone 15 Pro will get Apple’s A17 chip, but the iPhone 15 won’t
The iPhone 14 is the first iPhone series to feature multiple huge points of differentiation between the base models and the Pro variants. One big difference compared to previous years is the processor options. Only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max got the next-gen 4nm A16 Bionic System-on-Chip (SoC). And the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will benefit from the same chip exclusivity, according to a new report.
Comments / 0