Austin has been looking for a home for quite some time now, so he traveled to HHS from Kansas with some of his friends. We are still getting to know him, but we are finding out he is strong minded and wants to go where he approves. He’s learning what love is again, and would like a home that will show him the unconditional love this sweet boy deserves. To set up a time to meet Austin, call Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244, or log onto www.heartlandhumanesociety.net.

YANKTON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO