Health Connect South Dakota Can Change Your Life On One Saturday
You may have seen or heard the term Health Connect of South Dakota somewhere and wondered what it's all about. It just happens to be an integral part of our healthcare community. Health Connect of South Dakota is located at 2011 W. 26th Street (Suite 203) in Sioux Falls. It...
Suspect Shoots at Victim in Attempted Sioux Falls Carjacking
Police say the victim of an attempted carjacking over the weekend in Sioux Falls survived the ordeal with no injuries. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident occurred around 6:00 PM on Sunday (September 11) at a store in northeast Sioux Falls. Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department...
One Dead After Shooting in Sioux Falls
One woman is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Sioux Falls, Wednesday (September 14) morning. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls Police received a call at about 7:30 AM in regards to a family dispute in an apartment in the 3600 block of South Willow Avenue in the area of 45th Street.
Wilco Marks Its First Sioux Falls Show on Monday Night
Monday night concerts are fun ways to kick-off the new work week. However, one Monday night show that took place at the Washington Pavilion stood out from previous shows. This American rock-country group made its Sioux Falls debut. The American band Wilco is currently on the road for the group's...
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
Dining for Kids: Fight Childhood Cancer by Going Out to Eat in Sioux Falls
The Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is on September 29 and 30. And one way you can help battle childhood cancer is just by going out to eat!. Thursday, September 22 is Dining for Kids. Some very generous restaurants in the Sioux Empire (see below) will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Cure Kids Cancer that day.
Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now
Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
Backstreets Back Alright! Relive The Epic Sioux Falls Concert
It was the ultimate boy band night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday. After two postponements thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Backstreet Boys finally performed in front of their Sioux Empire fans. I am well aware of this fact this is not a country concert I'm writing...
Are Sioux Falls Women Joining the ‘Puddle Pants’ Trend?
If you're a vertically-challenged woman, like me, the answer to the above question is another question. "What trend? I've been wearing 'puddle pants' all my life!" In case you're wondering, "Puddle Pants" have become a new trend according to the lifestyle website Pure Wow. In fact, a trend being embraced by multiple fashion houses/clothing manufacturers and celebrities- like the newly-installed "Princess of Wales", Kate Middleton.
South Dakota’s Cochrane Promoted to Chiefs 53-Man Roster
Week 1 provided its share of ups and downs for NFL teams, and on Tuesday, one player with local ties received some big news regarding his immediate NFL future. South Dakota Coyote Football alum Jack Cochrane, who went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, will be promoted to the Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster ahead of Thursday's game.
Sioux Falls among Top Places to Retire in America
When you're looking at where to spend your 'golden years' look no further than Sioux Falls. South Dakota's largest city is in the top 40 on a list of the best places to retire in America. To compile the list, WalletHub looked at data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s...
What Is ‘Junk Fest at the Nest’ in Sioux Falls?
Saturday (September 10) is a big day for artisans in the Sioux Empire. Not only will the 2022 Sioux Empire Sidewalk Arts Festival be going on around the Washington Pavilion downtown, but it's also the day the 12th annual "Fall Junk Fest at the Nest" happens. Junk Fest at the...
Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls
It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour. During the...
USF, Augustana and SDSU Win on Saturday, While USD Stays Winless
All four local DII and DI football programs were in action on Saturday and three of them came away with a victory. SDSU, Augustana and USF all won their home games on Saturday, while USD lost their second consecutive road contest keeping them winless to start the season. USF had...
Yeehaw! Blake Shelton Is Coming To Sioux Falls!
There have been a lot of big names in music making stops in Sioux Falls while out on the road. Now, one of the tallest men in country music is coming back to the Sioux Empire in February of 2023. Blake Shelton is hitting the stage for his Back To...
Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends
Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
