ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

One Dead After Shooting in Sioux Falls

One woman is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Sioux Falls, Wednesday (September 14) morning. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls Police received a call at about 7:30 AM in regards to a family dispute in an apartment in the 3600 block of South Willow Avenue in the area of 45th Street.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
Kickin Country 100.5

New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers

A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
IOWA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now

Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Military History#American#British
Kickin Country 100.5

Are Sioux Falls Women Joining the ‘Puddle Pants’ Trend?

If you're a vertically-challenged woman, like me, the answer to the above question is another question. "What trend? I've been wearing 'puddle pants' all my life!" In case you're wondering, "Puddle Pants" have become a new trend according to the lifestyle website Pure Wow. In fact, a trend being embraced by multiple fashion houses/clothing manufacturers and celebrities- like the newly-installed "Princess of Wales", Kate Middleton.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kikn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy