The Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is on September 29 and 30. And one way you can help battle childhood cancer is just by going out to eat!. Thursday, September 22 is Dining for Kids. Some very generous restaurants in the Sioux Empire (see below) will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Cure Kids Cancer that day.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO