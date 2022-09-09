ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Brooke and Jeffrey Phone Tap: 'Don't Offend the Japanese Prince'

For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer. Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.
One Dead After Shooting in Sioux Falls

One woman is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Sioux Falls, Wednesday (September 14) morning. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls Police received a call at about 7:30 AM in regards to a family dispute in an apartment in the 3600 block of South Willow Avenue in the area of 45th Street.
Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now

Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
Are Sioux Falls Women Joining the 'Puddle Pants' Trend?

If you're a vertically-challenged woman, like me, the answer to the above question is another question. "What trend? I've been wearing 'puddle pants' all my life!" In case you're wondering, "Puddle Pants" have become a new trend according to the lifestyle website Pure Wow. In fact, a trend being embraced by multiple fashion houses/clothing manufacturers and celebrities- like the newly-installed "Princess of Wales", Kate Middleton.
Second Date with Brooke and Jeffery

One of our listeners needs our help tracking down a past date for various reasons. We'll call them up and try to figure out what went wrong and maybe even secure a Second Date!
South Dakota's Cochrane Promoted to Chiefs 53-Man Roster

Week 1 provided its share of ups and downs for NFL teams, and on Tuesday, one player with local ties received some big news regarding his immediate NFL future. South Dakota Coyote Football alum Jack Cochrane, who went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, will be promoted to the Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster ahead of Thursday's game.
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

