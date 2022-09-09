Read full article on original website
Related
PGA Tour Golfers Go On South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Adventure
It's an exciting week in Sioux Falls, especially for the Minnehaha Country Club. It is that time of year when the Sioux Empire welcomes the PGA Tour Champions players for the fifth annual Sanford International. Golf lovers rejoice!. In the past, various PGA Tour Champions players have expressed their love...
Is This the Most Fun New Fall Family Destination in South Dakota?
Our Farm is a new - Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Petting Zoo, Pedal Track, Multiple Slides ,Hay Bale Mountain, Zip Lines, Corn Pit, Gourd Launchers, Concession stands and Fall family and friend fun! - Our Farm Facebook. So the answer to the title question is "yes"!. The Mellegaard family decided...
Health Connect South Dakota Can Change Your Life On One Saturday
You may have seen or heard the term Health Connect of South Dakota somewhere and wondered what it's all about. It just happens to be an integral part of our healthcare community. Health Connect of South Dakota is located at 2011 W. 26th Street (Suite 203) in Sioux Falls. It...
Brooke and Jeffrey Phone Tap: ‘Don’t Offend the Japanese Prince’ – Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight childhood cancer. Sadly, more than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year. Instead of being able to just be a kid, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and hospital or clinic visits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect Shoots at Victim in Attempted Sioux Falls Carjacking
Police say the victim of an attempted carjacking over the weekend in Sioux Falls survived the ordeal with no injuries. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident occurred around 6:00 PM on Sunday (September 11) at a store in northeast Sioux Falls. Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department...
One Dead After Shooting in Sioux Falls
One woman is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Sioux Falls, Wednesday (September 14) morning. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls Police received a call at about 7:30 AM in regards to a family dispute in an apartment in the 3600 block of South Willow Avenue in the area of 45th Street.
Dining for Kids: Fight Childhood Cancer by Going Out to Eat in Sioux Falls
The Results Radio Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is on September 29 and 30. And one way you can help battle childhood cancer is just by going out to eat!. Thursday, September 22 is Dining for Kids. Some very generous restaurants in the Sioux Empire (see below) will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Cure Kids Cancer that day.
Awkward Tuesday Phone Call – Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
The Brooke and Jeffrey Morning Show Awkward Tuesday Phone Call. The guy in today’s Awkward Tuesday Phone Call is on his last chance to try and win back his one true love and only with our help will he be able to finally speak his truth. Meet Brooke and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now
Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
Backstreets Back Alright! Relive The Epic Sioux Falls Concert
It was the ultimate boy band night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday. After two postponements thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Backstreet Boys finally performed in front of their Sioux Empire fans. I am well aware of this fact this is not a country concert I'm writing...
Are Sioux Falls Women Joining the ‘Puddle Pants’ Trend?
If you're a vertically-challenged woman, like me, the answer to the above question is another question. "What trend? I've been wearing 'puddle pants' all my life!" In case you're wondering, "Puddle Pants" have become a new trend according to the lifestyle website Pure Wow. In fact, a trend being embraced by multiple fashion houses/clothing manufacturers and celebrities- like the newly-installed "Princess of Wales", Kate Middleton.
Second Date with Brooke and Jeffery
One of our listeners needs our help tracking down a past date for various reasons. We’ll call them up and try to figure out what went wrong and maybe even secure a Second Date!. For fifteen years Result-Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has been helping raise money to help fight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Dakota’s Cochrane Promoted to Chiefs 53-Man Roster
Week 1 provided its share of ups and downs for NFL teams, and on Tuesday, one player with local ties received some big news regarding his immediate NFL future. South Dakota Coyote Football alum Jack Cochrane, who went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, will be promoted to the Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster ahead of Thursday's game.
Win Tickets To See Theresa Caputo Live at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion.
The Long Island Medium (maybe you’ve heard of her reality show?) and New York Times best-selling author Theresa Caputo is coming to Sioux Falls and we have your chance to win a pair of tickets. Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience will be live at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux...
USF, Augustana and SDSU Win on Saturday, While USD Stays Winless
All four local DII and DI football programs were in action on Saturday and three of them came away with a victory. SDSU, Augustana and USF all won their home games on Saturday, while USD lost their second consecutive road contest keeping them winless to start the season. USF had...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0