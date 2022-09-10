ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
Yadier Molina has been a fixture for the St. Louis Cardinals ever since he arrived on the scene in June of 2004. Molina made his MLB debut on June 3 of that year and did so at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Fast forward to 2022 and Molina is in his...
