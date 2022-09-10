Read full article on original website
lakenormanpublications.com
Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall
Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
Concrete mixing truck damages Dilworth parking deck, officials say
CHARLOTTE — A concrete mixing truck damaged a parking deck in Dilworth near uptown Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Authorities responded around 1 p.m. to the deck on East Morehead Street near South Caldwell Street. The fire department said the truck was carrying a load of...
Riverside shifts plans for massive Queensbridge Collection development near uptown
CHARLOTTE — Chicago-based Riverside Investment & Development Co. has made a change to its plans for a massive mixed-use project on the edge of South End and uptown Charlotte. The $750 million project at 1111 S. Tryon St., called Queensbridge Collective, is scheduled to begin site preparation work before...
WLTX.com
4 signs a home is overpriced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s still a seller’s market in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to realtor.com, which means there are more people looking to buy a home than there are homes available. But buyers shouldn't let the competitive market cloud their judgment. Here are the four signs a...
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
Parked car fire spreads to house in Hickory: Fire Marshal
A fire that began inside a vehicle eventually spread to a home it was parked next to, Hickory Fire officials said Wednesday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Master of the Mic to be held Friday in Downtown Statesville
The third annual Master of the Mic takes place Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at WAME 92.9 in Downtown Statesville. This “battle of the bands” style of competition between local musicians to earn the title Master of the Mic 2022 is a fundraiser for Pharos Parenting, supporting their efforts in child abuse prevention.
WBTV
Catawba College building fire quickly extinguished
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small fire in a building under renovation on the Catawba College campus was quickly extinguished, according to school officials. During their routine rounds early this morning, Catawba Public Safety Officers noticed a fire on an exterior wall of the Center for the Environment. Local fire...
Construction starting soon on South End apartment tower
CHARLOTTE — Construction on a 24-story apartment tower at 2161 Hawkins St., currently home to Sycamore Brewing, is slated to begin next month. Portman Holdings released a new rendering Thursday and detailed its plans to break ground on the project in October after Sycamore moves into its new space at The Line, a 318,000-square-foot Class-A office tower that opened earlier this year.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
kiss951.com
6 Of The Best Places To Get Milkshakes In Charlotte
Growing up Milkshakes were my favorite! I could rank just about every place in Charlotte by the quality of their milkshake. As I got older I drifted away from them being my go-to beverage and dessert. But with today being National Chocolate Milkshake Day, I figured it was a good time to visit this frosty treat. There are many many places you can get milkshakes in Charlotte. Everyone knows to go to chains whether fast food or ice cream and their milkshake offerings. I will forever be a fan of Cookout milkshakes for one! But there are some more localized spots you may or may not have tried. And those places are what this list is about!
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Car fire ignites Catawba County home, fire officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Fire crews worked to put out flames at a house after a car caught fire in Catawba County Wednesday morning, officials said. More than a dozen firefighters responded just before 9:30 a.m. to the home on 20th Street, near the airport in northwest Hickory. Channel...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Statesville Record & Landmark
More than 70 artists to be showcased in Downtown Statesville for Art Crawl
The 2022 Fall Art Crawl will take place Friday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The Art Crawl will showcase more than 70 artists in 39 different galleries, shops and businesses scattered throughout downtown Statesville. This free event welcomes everyone to come downtown and stroll through the shops, meet the artists and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Statesville man fraudulently refunded lottery ticket sales, pocketed cash
An employee of a local convenience store was charged with pocketing fraudulent refunds from lottery ticket sales. Wesley James Fulk of Birchwood Road, Statesville, was charged with 12 counts of larceny by employee. A magistrate set bond at $3,000. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Fulk was...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Women's Club donates items to Red Cart Project
The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its September meeting with guest speaker Maura Ciasulli, N.B. Mills Elementary School guidance counselor. She gave statistics showing how much the school has improved in several areas of growth. She also mentioned there have been less discipline issues. She presented several ways in which the club could help the students.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
WBTV
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
