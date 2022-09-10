ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall

Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
City
Real Estate
Business
WLTX.com

4 signs a home is overpriced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s still a seller’s market in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to realtor.com, which means there are more people looking to buy a home than there are homes available. But buyers shouldn't let the competitive market cloud their judgment. Here are the four signs a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Master of the Mic to be held Friday in Downtown Statesville

The third annual Master of the Mic takes place Friday, from 5-8 p.m. at WAME 92.9 in Downtown Statesville. This “battle of the bands” style of competition between local musicians to earn the title Master of the Mic 2022 is a fundraiser for Pharos Parenting, supporting their efforts in child abuse prevention.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Catawba College building fire quickly extinguished

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A small fire in a building under renovation on the Catawba College campus was quickly extinguished, according to school officials. During their routine rounds early this morning, Catawba Public Safety Officers noticed a fire on an exterior wall of the Center for the Environment. Local fire...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Construction starting soon on South End apartment tower

CHARLOTTE — Construction on a 24-story apartment tower at 2161 Hawkins St., currently home to Sycamore Brewing, is slated to begin next month. Portman Holdings released a new rendering Thursday and detailed its plans to break ground on the project in October after Sycamore moves into its new space at The Line, a 318,000-square-foot Class-A office tower that opened earlier this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
MOORESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

6 Of The Best Places To Get Milkshakes In Charlotte

Growing up Milkshakes were my favorite! I could rank just about every place in Charlotte by the quality of their milkshake. As I got older I drifted away from them being my go-to beverage and dessert. But with today being National Chocolate Milkshake Day, I figured it was a good time to visit this frosty treat. There are many many places you can get milkshakes in Charlotte. Everyone knows to go to chains whether fast food or ice cream and their milkshake offerings. I will forever be a fan of Cookout milkshakes for one! But there are some more localized spots you may or may not have tried. And those places are what this list is about!
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Statesville Record & Landmark

More than 70 artists to be showcased in Downtown Statesville for Art Crawl

The 2022 Fall Art Crawl will take place Friday from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The Art Crawl will showcase more than 70 artists in 39 different galleries, shops and businesses scattered throughout downtown Statesville. This free event welcomes everyone to come downtown and stroll through the shops, meet the artists and...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Women's Club donates items to Red Cart Project

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its September meeting with guest speaker Maura Ciasulli, N.B. Mills Elementary School guidance counselor. She gave statistics showing how much the school has improved in several areas of growth. She also mentioned there have been less discipline issues. She presented several ways in which the club could help the students.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

