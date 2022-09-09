ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem’s back surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fatal motorcycle crash; Midwest Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
Sioux Falls, SD
gowatertown.net

Man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dakota’s Lincoln County

HUDSON, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon three miles west of Hudson, South Dakota. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was westbound...
HUDSON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Tabor man pleads guilty in embezzling $324,000 from two parishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor man, accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from two South Dakota parishes, made his first court appearance Tuesday. Steven Bares worked as a bookkeeper for Saint Wenceslaus Parish in Tabor and Saint John the Baptist Parish in Lesterville. A court document says...
TABOR, SD
siouxcountyradio.com

Fatal motorcycle accident west of Hudson, SD. Saturday

HUDSON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man has died and a woman was seriously injured following a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson, S.D. Preliminary crash information indicates the motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to make the turn and went off the road and into the west ditch.
HUDSON, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now

Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

