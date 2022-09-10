Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Danville (Arkansas) cancels football season
The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that Danville High School is canceling the rest of its football season. The AAA indicated DHS administrators notified them that they don't have enough players to compete. The Little Johns will continue to compete at the junior ...
Deion Sanders: JSU will play if everyone has to ‘bring a cup of water’
Deion Sanders and Jackson State are anxious to take the field back at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The post Deion Sanders: JSU will play if everyone has to ‘bring a cup of water’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
Friday Forecast: Predicting 10 Toledo-area games for Week 5
Each week, The Blade sports department’s Steve Junga, Mark Monroe, Kyle Rowland, Patrick Andres, and Ron Seibel predict winners for 10 of what are expected to be the closest high school football games in the Toledo area. Last week, Seibel went 9-1, while Rowland, Andres, and Monroe each went 7-3. Junga went 6-4. For the season, Monroe is 29-11, Andres and Seibel are 26-14, while Rowland and Junga are 25-15. Here are the predictions for this week.
How to Watch, Bet Chargers-Chiefs on 'Thursday Night Football'
Good morning! There’s NFL football today, and this isn’t just any old game. I’ll forgive you for not relishing every single second of a low-scoring affair Sunday night or the odd ending to Monday night’s game, but this is what it’s all about: Chiefs vs. Chargers, and, perhaps more importantly, ...
