Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz Scores & Highlights: Week 3
SHREVEPORT, La ( KMSS/KTAL ) – In week three of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Louisiana hits week two, while Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma move on to week three.
LOUISIANA
Byrd 46, Huntington 22
Texas High 46, Benton 35
Northwood 35, Wossman 0
Bolton 39, Booker T. Washington 28
Many 50, DeRidder 7
Magnolia 18, General Trass 49
St. Mary 26, Buckeye 7
Calvary 14, Captain Shreve 27
Woodlawn 0, Southwood 8
North Desoto 71, Center 42
Glenbrook 42, Bossier 14
Montgomery 6, Lakeview 33
Ringgold 12, Lakeside 46
Parkway 45, Red River 0
LaGrange 14, Haughton 44
Evangel 42, Mansfield 38
Harmony Grove 26, Haynesville 33
Logansport 44, Loyola 42
Plain Dealing 20, Lincoln Prep 48
Airline 22, Union Parish 26
Natchitoches Central 7, Opelousas 27
Homer 33, Minden 27
Arcadia 34, Delhi 6
North Webster 18, North Caddo 40
TEXAS
Longview 69, Tyler Legacy 0
Texas High 46, Benton 35
Hallsville 34, Sulphur Springs 21
Timpson 54, Daingerfield 28
Mount Vernon 42, Paul Pewitt 38
Beckville 51, Harmony 29
Liberty-Eylau 14, Mt. Pleasant 12
Henderson 7, Marshall 44
Center 42, North Desoto 71
Queen City 51, Como-Pickton 6
Pleasant Grove 48, Midland Christian 28
Tatum 49, Pittsburg 28
Kilgore 26, Pine Tree 14
Hughes Springs 22, Leonard 25
Winnsboro 41, Hooks 27
Gilmer 50, Paris 7
Gladewater 47, Spring Hill 14
Atlanta 34, New Boston 8
Waskom 34, Sabine 36
Shelbyville 43, Elysian Fields 21
Big Sandy 20, Linden-Kildare 8
Carthage 41, Cornerstone 0
Harleton 2, White Oak 12
Redwater 20, Winona 13
Maud 47, Mt. Enterprise 28
Jefferson 24, De Kalb 14
Overton 36, James Bowie 38
Arkansas
Arkansas 6, Arkadelphia 49
Nashville 50, De Queen 21
Ashdown 41, Hope 7
Gurdon 44, Dierks 32
Fouke 30, Waldron 45
Prescott 42, Fordyce 14
Oklahoma
Broken Bow 21, Idabel 20
Lone Grove 50, Valliant 8
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.
Comments / 0