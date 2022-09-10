Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Value others above yourselves.
Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves. – Philippians 2:3. How many...
mageenews.com
Spire Home Resources Program Picks Magee Elementary
Spire Gas Company, which supplies natural gas for our area, chose Magee Elementary as a recipient of the company's home resources program.
prentissheadlight.com
Friends and family gather after bond hearing
Family and friends of Carson Sistrunk gathered at the Jefferson Davis County Courthouse for prayer and support following Sierra Inscoe’s bond hearing Wednesday morning. Sistrunk is the son of Dale and Darlene Sistrunk of Pearl. He was found dead on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7. Inscoe...
mageenews.com
Every Good and Perfect Gift is From Above
The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in James 1:17: "Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows." Isn't it good to know that we serve a God, who provides 'every good and perfect gift' for His children? How comforting it is to have a Father, who doesn't shift or change with the winds and is forthright and focused with our ultimate happiness as His aim. As His children, we should constantly strive to show our appreciation with a grateful and obedient heart. Amen!
WAPT
Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
WLBT
Celebrity organizations distribute water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For more than 40 days, Jackson residents have been under a boil water notice and many have to depend on bottles of water due to no water pressure in their homes. Now, even though water pressure is increasing in Jackson, cases of water through this giveaway...
Operating Through Crisis, ‘Shenanigans’ Reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Crisis
Operating through crisis, ‘shenanigans’ reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. Mississippi is a complicated place. There’s no other way to describe it, no need to delve into its well-documented history but the reality the state refuses to face has allowed a permanent black eye to remain, even though healing has always been an option.
Arkansas man called himself Jesus, Satan before cutting off own leg in front of child: affidavit
An Arkansas man who claimed to be both Jesus and Satan, amputated his own leg in front of his 5-year-old, according to court documents.
hellgatelance.com
Mississippi water plant fails leaving thousands of people struggling
In Jackson, Mississippi more than 160,000 people are stuck without clean, running water. After years of neglecting the water treatment plants and being ignored, the water treatment plants have finally caused catastrophe. The first thing you need to know about the water crisis is that it is not a new...
Portable water boxes donated to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Portable water boxes will soon be installed in some fire stations in Jackson as part of a clean water initiative. Jackson residents will experience some relief with water boxes being placed in Jackson Fire Station 1 and 20. With construction of these boxes costing thousands of dollars, the organization 501-C3 was […]
Crash suspect kicked out of Mississippi courtroom after outburst
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Wednesday was a dramatic day in court for the 21-year-old woman who was accused of leaving the scene of an accident that sparked a business fire. Kalyn Jones was kicked out of court during her initial appearance on Wednesday after a loud, expletive-laced outburst in the courtroom. Jones was initially charged […]
fox40jackson.com
Well-known Pastors Using their ministries to give back to the Capital City amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – On Saturday, two well-known Pastors from out of state brought their ministries to the capital city. This comes as residents continue to deal with water woes during this ongoing crisis. Pastors John P. Kee and Dr. Jamal Bryant spent time in Jackson speaking and visiting...
Real News Network
Kali Akuno: Racism, Jackson’s water crisis, and the need for mass movements
Jackson, Mississippi, remains gripped in an ongoing water crisis. The task of distributing water to local residents has been largely taken up by community organizations like Cooperation Jackson and Operation Good. Organizer, writer, and educator Kali Akuno joins The Marc Steiner Show to explain how the current crisis is a reflection of capitalism’s failures and decades of institutional racism. Though Jackson today is more than 80% Black, this is a recent demographic development created by white flight and capital flight from the city. The state’s prolonged neglect of Jackson’s infrastructure is a consequence of an entrenched far-right politics in Mississippi’s public institutions. And what’s happening currently in Jackson is a sign of things to come around the country. To fight back, Akuno emphasizes the need to build mass movements and grassroots networks capable of exercising real political power.
WDAM-TV
New Orleans man reported missing to Hattiesburg Police Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to HPD, Frederick Tyler, 45, originally of New Orleans, La., was reported missing to them. He was last seen on July 30, 2022, at a family member’s home off William Carey Parkway.
drifttravel.com
Coastal Mississippi to Host State’s Largest Events for Endless Fall Fun
As the summer months come to an end, the fun in Coastal Mississippi just continues! Fall in The Secret Coast offers travelers several opportunities to evoke the seasonal spirit with a variety of spooky experiences, outdoor activities and fall events – including the biggest events in the state – for every type of autumn enthusiast.
Dr. Jamal Bryant discusses Jackson’s Water Crisis
Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Jamal Bryant talks about the Jackson water crisis and efforts to help the city until things are resolved.
deltanews.tv
New Texts show Gov. Bryant's involvement in welfare scandal
JACKSON - New texts filed just this week, in the Mississippi welfare fraud case, and reported by Mississippi Today show former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant got actively involved in the spending of millions of dollars on a volleyball stadium, from money that was supposed to go to the poor. Governor...
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
WLBT
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl. According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint.
