The Scriptural passage for this morning is found in James 1:17: "Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows." Isn't it good to know that we serve a God, who provides 'every good and perfect gift' for His children? How comforting it is to have a Father, who doesn't shift or change with the winds and is forthright and focused with our ultimate happiness as His aim. As His children, we should constantly strive to show our appreciation with a grateful and obedient heart. Amen!

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO