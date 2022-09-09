ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now

Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem's back surgery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Rapid Valley, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
moodycountyenterprise.com

Dakota Layers opens new processing facility

“We are all about freshness and quality,” said Tracy Ramsdell, spokesperson for Dakota Layers this past week, in between tours of the company’s new specialty processing building on the western edge of Flandreau. On Friday, many interested parties filed in for a look at the new retrofitted building....
FLANDREAU, SD
kicdam.com

Ronald Skelton, 78, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb

Services for 78-year-old Ronald Skelton of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb will be Wednesday, September 14th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted at the church by V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159 and American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
WEBB, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: September 11th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Fall Parade of Homes features 45 new projects on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation. If you can’t make it today, the Parade of Homes resumes again next weekend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
BRANDON, SD
Hot 104.7

Meet Brooke and Jeffrey, the New Morning Show on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls

Brook and Jeffrey the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Sioux Falls' favorite radio station Hot 104.7 is entering a new era. Meet Brooke and Jeffery, they host the conveniently named 'Brooke and Jeffrey Show' which you can hear every weekday morning from 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM on Hot 104.7 and the Hot 104.7 App.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead

I can understand why producers want another pork processing facility in South Dakota. But I cannot understand why it has to be in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms of Nebraska plans to build a $500 million facility in a city already suffering growing pains. Worker shortages and a strangled housing market are among the burdens under which Sioux Falls is currently groaning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

One Dead After Accident West Of Hudson

Hudson, South Dakota — One person died and another was seriously injured in a recent accident west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released. The State of South Dakota holds names of accident victims for four days. According to the South Dakota...
HUDSON, SD
gowatertown.net

Man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dakota's Lincoln County

HUDSON, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon three miles west of Hudson, South Dakota. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was westbound...
HUDSON, SD
KELOLAND TV

One dead, one injured in Lincoln County motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in South Dakota say one person is dead and another is hurt after a weekend crash west of Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10. A motorcycle was heading west when it took a left turn. The driver failed to take the curve and went into the ditch. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the bike.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
ktwb.com

More talk of property tax increase in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Talks about the raising of property taxes get a second reading at this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. The second reading of a property tax increase is connected to the work the council is doing on finalizing a budget that will end with fiscal year 2023.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Group climbs campanile 12 times in remembrance of 9/11

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This morning at the SDSU campanile, Brookings community members came together to climb twelve flights of stairs to represent the one flight first responders took on 9/11. First responders, current and former military members, and the community showed up Sunday to honor those who made...
BROOKINGS, SD

