Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux Falls HelloFresh Eaters: Check Your Ground Beef Now
Normally, people try to eat healthy meals. One food delivery service that people can use to kick-start their healthy journey is HelloFresh. HelloFresh provides its subscribers with nutritious recipes and ingredients to make delicious meals. However, one of the ingredients that HelloFresh provides is actually making people sick. Food Safety...
KELOLAND TV
Barn collapse; Buffalo Ridge update; Noem’s back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 13. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Nearly a month after two men were found dead at a camper south of Hartford, authorities have ruled the case a homicide, suicide.
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem discuss CRT, fall tourism, Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Critical Race Theory has been a hot political topic across the country and it’s an issue being raised in the race for South Dakota Governor.
KELOLAND TV
SD Department of Labor and Regulation hosting hiring event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses. The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moodycountyenterprise.com
Dakota Layers opens new processing facility
“We are all about freshness and quality,” said Tracy Ramsdell, spokesperson for Dakota Layers this past week, in between tours of the company’s new specialty processing building on the western edge of Flandreau. On Friday, many interested parties filed in for a look at the new retrofitted building....
kicdam.com
Ronald Skelton, 78, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb
Services for 78-year-old Ronald Skelton of Sioux Falls and formerly of Webb will be Wednesday, September 14th at 11 AM at First Baptist Church in Spencer. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Military Services will be conducted at the church by V.F.W. Clay County Post #3159 and American Legion – Glen Pedersen Post #1. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 11th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Fall Parade of Homes features 45 new projects on display in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities. The hours are from 1-5 p.m. The two feature homes cost $5 to tour, all the other homes are free to see. The money raised goes to the Home Builders Care Foundation. If you can’t make it today, the Parade of Homes resumes again next weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Marijuana cultivation center up and running in Brandon
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana is a growing industry in South Dakota. Right now there are just a couple of dispensaries up and running, but there are others in the works. But where does all that cannabis come from to support the industry?. KELOLAND News got a tour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Backstreets Back Alright! Relive The Epic Sioux Falls Concert
It was the ultimate boy band night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday. After two postponements thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Backstreet Boys finally performed in front of their Sioux Empire fans. I am well aware of this fact this is not a country concert I'm writing...
Meet Brooke and Jeffrey, the New Morning Show on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
Brook and Jeffrey the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Sioux Falls' favorite radio station Hot 104.7 is entering a new era. Meet Brooke and Jeffery, they host the conveniently named 'Brooke and Jeffrey Show' which you can hear every weekday morning from 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM on Hot 104.7 and the Hot 104.7 App.
agupdate.com
Stop Sioux Falls spread, share growth instead
I can understand why producers want another pork processing facility in South Dakota. But I cannot understand why it has to be in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms of Nebraska plans to build a $500 million facility in a city already suffering growing pains. Worker shortages and a strangled housing market are among the burdens under which Sioux Falls is currently groaning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired after attempted carjacking in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after the suspect who entered the driver’s seat of the victim’s car shot a gun, hitting the victim’s car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim left his car running but took...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Video Lottery Revenue in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D, (KELO) — South Dakota’s video lottery is the oldest state-run video lottery in the nation. According to lottery officials, the games have raised billions of dollars in revenue for the state. According to the South Dakota Lottery, revenue from video lottery has been the second-largest...
siouxfalls.business
Sioux Falls home sales fall 29 percent as affordability hits 33-year low
At least some homebuyers appear to be staying on the sidelines as closed sales in the city of Sioux Falls dropped 29.1 percent in August. There were 265 sales for the month, down from 374 the same time last year, according to the Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire Inc.
kiwaradio.com
One Dead After Accident West Of Hudson
Hudson, South Dakota — One person died and another was seriously injured in a recent accident west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released. The State of South Dakota holds names of accident victims for four days. According to the South Dakota...
gowatertown.net
Man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dakota’s Lincoln County
HUDSON, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon three miles west of Hudson, South Dakota. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was westbound...
KELOLAND TV
One dead, one injured in Lincoln County motorcycle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in South Dakota say one person is dead and another is hurt after a weekend crash west of Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10. A motorcycle was heading west when it took a left turn. The driver failed to take the curve and went into the ditch. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the bike.
ktwb.com
More talk of property tax increase in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Talks about the raising of property taxes get a second reading at this week’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting. The second reading of a property tax increase is connected to the work the council is doing on finalizing a budget that will end with fiscal year 2023.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
dakotanewsnow.com
Group climbs campanile 12 times in remembrance of 9/11
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This morning at the SDSU campanile, Brookings community members came together to climb twelve flights of stairs to represent the one flight first responders took on 9/11. First responders, current and former military members, and the community showed up Sunday to honor those who made...
Comments / 0