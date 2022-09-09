SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in South Dakota say one person is dead and another is hurt after a weekend crash west of Hudson. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday, September 10. A motorcycle was heading west when it took a left turn. The driver failed to take the curve and went into the ditch. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the bike.

LINCOLN COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO