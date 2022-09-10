ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Bethlehem Academy tops Hayfield, 24-18

By By JIM REECE
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 5 days ago

Bethlehem Academy went to Hayfield Friday and came away with a 24-18 win led by Elliott Viland, who passed for 247 yards and 2 TDS, along with rushing TDs from Oliver Linnemann and Derrick Sando. Linnemann also had 4 catches for 159 yards and another score, and Hudson Dillon had 2 catches for 72 yards and a score.

Viland hit Linnemann for a 79 yard TD in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead (conversion failed). Sando had a 28-yard run in the first quarter to put the lead at 12-0 (PAT failed). Hayfield's Ty Bronson had a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 12-6, Bethlehem Academy. (PAT failed)

Linnemann had a 70-yard touchdown run for Bethlehem Academy in the third quarter (run failed) and Viland connected with Hudson Dillon on a 53-yard TD strike (run failed) for a 24-6 lead.

Hayfield answered with a pass by Ethan Pack to Cole Selk for a 58-yard score with 2:42 left in the third quarter (PAT kick blocked). Pack also threw for a 10-yard score by Corbin Krueger in the fourth quarter (kick failed). Pack had 210 yards passing for Hayfield.

