Farm Progress Show 2022 Shatters Expectations
St. Charles, Ill. – September 12, 2022 – The booths were buzzing and the streets were vibrant as the Farm Progress Show made a triumphant return to Boone, Iowa, for the first time since 2018. “I think what sets this show apart from other years was the atmosphere,”...
ISP to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
ISP to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols. Pesotum – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Champaign County during September. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols. Pesotum – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Macon County during September. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
