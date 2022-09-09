Read full article on original website
State of Illinois Announces Recipients of $3.5 Million Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery (RISE) Program. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the 42 grant recipients that will receive nearly $3.5 million in funding to accelerate local economic recovery initiatives. Through the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery (RISE) program, the State is providing grants to help local governments and economic development organizations (EDOs) to create or update economic plans to promote economic recovery. After the plans are created, DCEO will offer grantees a competitive grant opportunity to apply for funding for specific projects included in their plans. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Illinois EPA Announces Second Notice of Funding Opportunity for Unsewered Communities Construction Grants. SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced a new funding opportunity to assist communities where there are currently no wastewater collection and/or treatment facilities. As part of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, Illinois EPA is making $20 million available for grants through the Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program, which seeks proposals for projects that will provide wastewater collection and/or treatment facilities for areas where there are currently none. A Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) has been posted to the Illinois EPA website.
OSFM Encourages College Students to Practice and Follow Fire Safety Plans. Springfield, Ill- September is Campus Fire Safety Month and Illinois is among numerous states urging students to create and practice a fire escape plan. Governor JB Pritzker has again this year proclaimed September as Campus Fire Safety Month in Illinois. This month serves as a good reminder for schools, universities, colleges, and local municipalities to join together and evaluate the level of fire safety being provided in both on and off-campus student housing. It’s important that all the proper steps are being taken to ensure fire-safe living environments are available for students.
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols. Pesotum – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Macon County during September. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
