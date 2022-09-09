State of Illinois Announces Recipients of $3.5 Million Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery (RISE) Program. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the 42 grant recipients that will receive nearly $3.5 million in funding to accelerate local economic recovery initiatives. Through the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery (RISE) program, the State is providing grants to help local governments and economic development organizations (EDOs) to create or update economic plans to promote economic recovery. After the plans are created, DCEO will offer grantees a competitive grant opportunity to apply for funding for specific projects included in their plans. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO